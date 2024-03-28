Adin Ross makes bold claim about Kendrick Lamar having a "full diss track ready to drop" on Drake

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross went viral on March 28, 2024, after making a bold claim about rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake. During the Just Chatting segment of his broadcast, Adin Ross stated that he had been "going out a lot" recently and had connected with someone who was "very close" to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake situation.

The Florida native said:

"I'm going to tell the truth. This past couple of nights, I've been going out. You guys know that I've been going out a lot and I bumped into somebody who is very... who is very close on this Kendrick and Drake situation."

Adin Ross then said Kendrick Lamar was ready with a "full diss track" on Drake. He elaborated:

"There's a bird on the street that Kendrick already has a full-on diss track ready to drop for Drake."

"We all want to listen to that" - Adin Ross claims Kendrick Lamar has a diss track ready on Drake

During the starting moments of his Kick stream on March 28, 2024, Adin Ross asked his viewers to clip what he was about to say. When fans accused the content creator of "dragging" the announcement, he responded:

"All right, chat, look. Here it is. So look, and just please clip and send so that I can post it. All right. Thank you. Am I dragging it? I know, I am dragging it. All right, let me just see what I'm about to say for real. No, nobody is f**king pregnant, bro! God f**king damn, dude!"

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality then claimed he got to know from some individual that Kendrick Lamar had a diss track ready to drop on Drake.

He added:

"Kendrick, I'm a fan of hip-hop, and if you're going to diss Drake, drop that s**t! It's all I'm going to say, bro. And, yeah man, I mean, let it fly. If you want to diss Drake, you know, let that drop. You know, we all want to listen to that. I know, we all do."

Ross glanced at his Kick chat to see what his followers had to say about his claims. He remarked:

"Bro, what are you y'all saying, bro? 'That's it?' 'Okay.' 'That's it?' Yeah! That is it!"

On the same day, popular internet personality Livingston "DJ Akademiks" reported Adin Ross' claims on his official Instagram profile, and Drake liked the post.