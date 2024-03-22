“That diss was f**king a**” - Adin Ross reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss against Drake and J. Cole

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has weighed in on the newest drama stirring up the rap scene. With Future and Metro Boomin's latest album, We Don't Trust You, making waves, all eyes were on the track Like That. Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, seemingly aimed at Drake and J. Cole, have set the internet on fire, and Adin Ross has jumped into the fray with his own two cents.

Adin wasn't too impressed with Kendrick Lamar's diss and took to his alternate X account (@AR15thed3mon) to call out Kendrick's verse, stating:

"That diss was f**king a**."

"Was so cringe" - Adin Ross reacts to the latest drama in the rap scene

Adin Ross, deeply rooted in the rap scene, has a history of collaborating with rappers in his streams. Notably, he shares a close bond with Drake. Adin Ross and Drake's friendship is further strengthened by their shared interests in gambling, with them both having partnered with Stake.

Naturally, Adin wasn't too impressed upon seeing Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake, one of his favorite rappers. He said:

"The Kendrick diss on J. Cole and Drake was so cringe omg. J. Cole and Drake passed him up that’s why."

For those curious about Kendrick's lyrics in the song, the 17-time Grammy winner said this:

"F**k sneak dissing, first person shooter I hope they came with three switches...Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD. Motherf**k the Big 3, ni**a, it's just big me."

Kendrick Lamar also took a swipe at Drake's latest album, Drake For All the Dogs. The closing line of his song went like this:

"'fore all your dogs gettin' buried, that's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary, ni**a."

Adin Ross frequently engages in conversations with Drake, sometimes live on stream. Conversely, Drake has been seen typing in Adin's livestream chat. It remains to be seen if they will have any further discussions regarding this matter on stream.

Adin and the rap scene have been intertwined lately, especially since his back-to-back controversial streams with 21 Savage and Playboi Carti. The last one was especially notable since Playboi Carti had charged Adin Ross a lot of money for a very brief appearance on stream.