Adin Ross meets an Andrew Tate cosplayer, streaming community reacts

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross is one of the most notable associates of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

In a stream uploaded earlier today, Adin Ross got into a video call with an Andrew Tate lookalike who showed off his dancing skills, something the actual one would not attempt.

In the short clip, Adin was ready to see what the cosplayer had to bring to the table. Seeing the rather sensual dance left the streamer speechless. The farcical clip quickly went viral on social media, including Twitter and the popular streaming community r/LivestreamFail, which garnered hundreds of comments.

For those unaware, Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two other individuals, are presently in the custody of Romanian police following incriminating allegations against them.

Adin Ross meets Andrew Tate lookalike as fans roast the individual

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross has been a mainstay in the Andrew Tate multiverse for years. The duo has developed a mentee-mentor relationship over the past few months.

In a recent tweet on Andrew's account, the latter claimed to have included Adin Ross in the list of people he would allow to visit while the former remains in custody.

Adin decided to platform Andrew again in his latest stream, except it was a cosplayer of the former kickboxer. Initially amused at the lookalike, Adin quickly became muted after discovering the dance skills of the individual.

The clip ended up being a comical one which generated a slew of reactions from the streaming community. Users mockingly subverted the "Top G" name:

People chimed in to poke fun at the dancer. One user suggested that Andrew picked up the dancing skills during his time in jail:

Another user suggested that perhaps jail brought about a great deal of change within Andrew Tate:

IShowSpeed recently met a Ronaldo lookalike on a stream in London. Comparing that moment to the clip, one Redditor commented:

Not all, however, got the joke:

The clip was also shared by a verified fan account of Adin Ross on Twitter. Reacting to the comical dance, netizens dropped in with their comments. Here are a few notable ones:

The latest developments in the Andrew Tate saga have reached a new chapter. Recent reports suggest that the controversial Anglo-American's detention period was extended by 30 days.

DIICOT spokeswoman Ramona Bolla told The Associated Press that investigators recommended a second 30-day extension on Thursday to keep all four in detainment while the investigation was ongoing. According to her, the plea was granted by a judge on Friday.

