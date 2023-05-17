Adin Ross, Kick's largest streamer, has a high-stakes NBA 2K23 game lined up against popular rapper 21 Savage. These two media personalities are set to play the popular basketball simulator on the former's stream on May 17 at night. The winner of the match is set to receive a large payout of $100,000. The pair were originally scheduled to play on May 16, but the Atlanta-based rapper had to reschedule.

This is yet another instance of a streamer hosting a prominent hip-hop artist on their stream. Moreover, this won't be a first for 21 Savage, as he was recently a guest on Kai Cenat's Twitch broadcast.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross will be playing 21 Savage in NBA 2k for $100k+ shortly! Tune in Adin Ross will be playing 21 Savage in NBA 2k for $100k+ shortly! Tune in https://t.co/UThfBtCoLD

Adin Ross to play NBA 2K vs. 21 Savage on stream

The popular streamer scheduled a one-on-one match of NBA 2K23 with hip-hop star 21 Savage in a recent stream. The two agreed to wager $100,000 on the game, adding some extra intrigue to it.

Ross was originally set to play on the night of May 16. He was practicing for the match beforehand while on the phone with an associate of 21 Savage. The rapper appeared to be running late, as his friend assured the streamer that he still wanted to play. Not long after, Adin Ross received a text from 21 Savage asking to push the game back by a day.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Mr. Savage had to reschedule for tomorrow Mr. Savage had to reschedule for tomorrow 👍 https://t.co/9bdElI6YXf

Although some were likely disappointed that the game had to be postponed, it does sound like 21 Savage does still intend to take Adin on. Fans of the streamer and rapper will just have to wait patiently. Fortunately, there have not been any other delays so far, so fans could expect the game to take place on Adin's stream tonight (May 17).

21 Savage recently appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream, where the pair reacted to a video of Adin Ross being swatted on stream. This may have been what put the two in contact for this NBA 2K match. Ross also recently tried to recruit Cenat, as well as YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, over to Kick. However, the pair opted to start a stream on Rumble instead.

At the beginning of his streaming career, Adin was best known for his NBA 2K gameplay, as well as that of Grand Theft Auto V. Although he's largely moved away from 2K and video game-related content, he is still a very good gamer. Fans are interested to see if he can win some serious cash by beating 21 Savage later tonight.

