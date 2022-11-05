"Imma pull up on you" - 21 Savage tells Kai Cenat he's going to start streaming on Twitch

Kai Cenat and 21 Savage recently chatted on a call where the latter pledged to start streaming on Twitch soon. Kai is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer and recently made some pretty impressive moves. He recently streamed with Lil Baby, moved in with IShowSpeed, and hung out with Lil Uzi Vert.

However, in his most recent livestream, 21 Savage appeared and discussed a future video they had been planning. Savage also let slip that he would start streaming on Twitch soon. He said,

“When I get back, I’ma pull up on you, we can do a video.”

Kai Cenat and 21 Savage chill on Twitch

(Clip begins at 6:43:44)

While streaming GTA RP, the Twitch streamer received a call from DJ Akademics, saying that 21 Savage was in his chat at that very moment. Kai spent several minutes reviewing the chat and trying to figure out which one was Savage. He later got another call from Akademics, saying he would get them set up on Discord.

After the two exchanged greetings, 21 Savage quickly teased that he would start creating content on Twitch. He said,

“Aye, you gotta turn my s**t up, I’m finna start Twitchin.”

The chat lit up with chatter as the two spoke more about a future project. Ever since blowing up, a prominent streamer has been planning new content with a diverse group of content creators. Kai told Savage,

“Yo, so what’s the word? We can do whatever you want. You gotta come on stream so you can tell everybody what your Twitch is.”

There is already a user on Twitch who goes by 21 Savage. It is unclear whether the account belongs to the rapper. However, during the call, the rapper declared his Twitch username "21 step," a black account with 0 followers. Kai Cenat invited him to turn his webcam on, but 21 Savage did not feel like doing that. The British rapper said:

“Bro, I’ma pull up on you. You stay in in Atlanta? When I get back, I’ma pull up on you, we can do a video.”

Kai Cenat was eager to make content with 21 Savage while the chat cheered on the duo. The rapper then moved the conversation to the recent album he worked on with Drake.

“Aight, bet, we can do whatever, bro, I just heard your, um, the album with you and Drake, that s**t was crazy.”

21 Savage asked if Kai "f**ked wit it," and the Twitch streamer made it clear he loved the album, citing a particular part of a track that spoke to him. He said,

“Yeah, especially the part where you said ‘Why you pull up and sit on the edge of the bed at 1 am.”

The two chatted on while playing NBA 2K. 21 Savage offered to put $10K on the line for the match. Kai Cenat didn't seem keen on that number, so they agreed on $1K instead.

Kai also offered to help 21 Savage set up on Twitch with his webcam and related equipment. The rapper said he'd be back in Atlanta next week so Kai Cenat could feature him on stream.

Reddit responds to 21 Savage streaming

At least one Redditor was shocked to hear 21 Savage was streaming on Twitch, while others suggested the rapper was a fan of Trainwreck. 21 Savage tweeted at Trainwrecks to allow the streamer permission to use his tracks on Twitch.

Others thought Trainwreck might be mad that 21 Savage would show up on Kai's stream before his own.

Some Redditors thought this would be a troll clip, but it was legit. Kai Cenat's worked with several rappers, though. DJ Akademics even called him during this stream.

Kai Cenat is blowing up on Twitch. With high-profile collaborations on the way, his popularity will continue to grow. Cenat and Savage fans now eagerly look forward to their speculated collaboration.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes