"Don't speak on women again": Drake fake abs conspiracy explored as rapper comes under fire over Megan Thee Stallion diss

Drake is getting blasted for his alleged plastic surgery amid his Circo Loco controversy.

Following the release of his and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss, netizens have been trolling the Hotline Bling rapper for throwing shade at Megan Thee Stallion in one of the album’s songs.

fab @ughjaelle Your abs are fake and your belly button is off-center, don’t speak on women again @Drake Your abs are fake and your belly button is off-center, don’t speak on women again @Drake

Drake and 21 Savage’s Circo Loco song left Megan Thee Stallion and her followers enraged. In the same, Drizzy seemingly accused the Sweetest Pie singer of lying about getting shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Since then, ardent Megan fans have been roasting Drake across social media platforms and have brought up his plastic surgery rumors again.

Drake's fake abs rumor explained

Speculation about the One Dance singer’s physique dates back to 2015. The rapper got into a feud with Joe Budden, who went after Drake’s “sculpted stomach” on his diss track Afraid. Budden also claimed that the singer visited plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, popularly known as Dr. Miami:

“He saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all… hip-hop weird now lol.”

In 2019, cosmetic surgery rumors resurfaced when Champagne Papi shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, where he was showing off his physique. One of the comments under the post read:

“You got fake ab surgery in Columbia you ain’t foolin anybody.”

Fellow rapper Pusha T has also accused Drake of having fake abs. in a 2018 diss track titled Infrared, he referred to Drizzy’s “surgical summer” and crooned- “snip, snip, snip.”

Netizens troll Drizzy for his fake abs in light of Megan Thee Stallion controversy

Megan Thee Stallion's followers viciously trolled the 36 year old singer on Twitter. Many accused the latter of being jealous of Megan’s authentic physique. They also trolled Drizzy by saying that he should not comment on Black women when he has gotten a stomach tuck. A few tweets online read:

𝕾𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝕸𝖊𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 @upthetwerx Nah Drake and his fake abs of all people calling Megan a liar is something else when his accent, flow and favorite basketball team change with whatever beat he's on. Nah Drake and his fake abs of all people calling Megan a liar is something else when his accent, flow and favorite basketball team change with whatever beat he's on.

Thee Blueprint 🫐 @JerLisa_Nicole In 2022 Drake got fake abs, lipo, braids, and paid his friends to lose to him in a homemade basketball tournament. In 2022 Drake got fake abs, lipo, braids, and paid his friends to lose to him in a homemade basketball tournament.

Jasmine Yarbrough @JQueen2Mean Didn't Drake have lipo? Doesn't he have fake abs?? A grown man getting plastic surgery. Getting b*tch slapped by Diddy. Doing duck lips in every pic he takes. & Now he's dissing women. Sounds about right. BAN. Didn't Drake have lipo? Doesn't he have fake abs?? A grown man getting plastic surgery. Getting b*tch slapped by Diddy. Doing duck lips in every pic he takes. & Now he's dissing women. Sounds about right. BAN.

fullmetal x pessimist @fullmetalred Drake is really just Andrew Tate with fake abs and a lineup huh Drake is really just Andrew Tate with fake abs and a lineup huh

tara @Shuntaraaa Glad to see Drake finally getting attacked for them fake abs bc I been talking about that Glad to see Drake finally getting attacked for them fake abs bc I been talking about that

Mi||¥ •• @milyhasaproblem 🏾 @theestallion write a diss track to drake hunny. We'll stream. Dont forget to name drop him and talk about his fake abs @theestallion write a diss track to drake hunny. We'll stream. Dont forget to name drop him and talk about his fake abs ✌🏾

win a case - confident Lakers (2-5) fan @RHOSuplexCity Why is it so hard to leave Meg TF alone like she bothers absolutely nobody and minds her business like Drake what you and your fake abs did was NASTY. Why is it so hard to leave Meg TF alone like she bothers absolutely nobody and minds her business like Drake what you and your fake abs did was NASTY.

Elvira @evil_elvira Drake is probably mad a Meg cause her body is real and he got fake abs from the DR. Drake is probably mad a Meg cause her body is real and he got fake abs from the DR.

Slut from the 90s @unhingedbori Drake will always be that loser from Degrassi and no amount of fame or fake abs will ever change that Drake will always be that loser from Degrassi and no amount of fame or fake abs will ever change that

Circo Loco controversy explained

The Savage rapper clapped back at Drizzy following the release of his and 21 Savage’s song Circo Loco. In the song, Drizzy sings:

“This b***h lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

A few moments later in the song, Drizzy continues to croon:

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/ Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I’ve had enough.”

Netizens were quick to connect the dots and were convinced that the song referred to Megan, as he referred to her as “a Stallion.” Megan also made headlines in 2021 after announcing that she had graduated from college.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to call Champagne Papi a “clout chased.” In another tweet, Megan wondered whether it was “cool to joke abt women getting shot.” She went on to warn netizens to remember themselves for supporting Drake when the “facts” of the shooting appear.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial is reportedly taking place on November 28. The incident occurred in August 2020, during a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s residence. An LAPD Detective testified that Lanez yelled at Megan to “dance, b***h, dance” and fired shots at the singer’s feet.

