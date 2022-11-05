"Don't speak on women again": Drake fake abs conspiracy explored as rapper comes under fire over Megan Thee Stallion diss

Drake is getting blasted for his alleged plastic surgery amid his Circo Loco controversy.
Following the release of his and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss, netizens have been trolling the Hotline Bling rapper for throwing shade at Megan Thee Stallion in one of the album’s songs.
Drake and 21 Savage’s Circo Loco song left Megan Thee Stallion and her followers enraged. In the same, Drizzy seemingly accused the Sweetest Pie singer of lying about getting shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
Since then, ardent Megan fans have been roasting Drake across social media platforms and have brought up his plastic surgery rumors again.
Drake's fake abs rumor explained
Speculation about the One Dance singer’s physique dates back to 2015. The rapper got into a feud with Joe Budden, who went after Drake’s “sculpted stomach” on his diss track Afraid. Budden also claimed that the singer visited plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, popularly known as Dr. Miami:
“He saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all… hip-hop weird now lol.”
In 2019, cosmetic surgery rumors resurfaced when Champagne Papi shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, where he was showing off his physique. One of the comments under the post read:
“You got fake ab surgery in Columbia you ain’t foolin anybody.”
Fellow rapper Pusha T has also accused Drake of having fake abs. in a 2018 diss track titled Infrared, he referred to Drizzy’s “surgical summer” and crooned- “snip, snip, snip.”
Netizens troll Drizzy for his fake abs in light of Megan Thee Stallion controversy
Megan Thee Stallion's followers viciously trolled the 36 year old singer on Twitter. Many accused the latter of being jealous of Megan’s authentic physique. They also trolled Drizzy by saying that he should not comment on Black women when he has gotten a stomach tuck. A few tweets online read:
Circo Loco controversy explained
The Savage rapper clapped back at Drizzy following the release of his and 21 Savage’s song Circo Loco. In the song, Drizzy sings:
“This b***h lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”
A few moments later in the song, Drizzy continues to croon:
“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/ Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I’ve had enough.”
Netizens were quick to connect the dots and were convinced that the song referred to Megan, as he referred to her as “a Stallion.” Megan also made headlines in 2021 after announcing that she had graduated from college.
Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to call Champagne Papi a “clout chased.” In another tweet, Megan wondered whether it was “cool to joke abt women getting shot.” She went on to warn netizens to remember themselves for supporting Drake when the “facts” of the shooting appear.
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial is reportedly taking place on November 28. The incident occurred in August 2020, during a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s residence. An LAPD Detective testified that Lanez yelled at Megan to “dance, b***h, dance” and fired shots at the singer’s feet.