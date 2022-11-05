"Still gotta see Gunners win the Premier League" - Drake's new album mentions Arsenal in track Circo Loco

Rapper 21 Savage, who is a well-known Arsenal fan, collaborated with Drake for the release of their latest album "Her Loss" on Friday (4 November).

Savage was born in London and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America when he was seven years old. He has now made a reference to the team in his song "Circo Loco" with the line, "Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League (21) [ad-lib]."

The track, produced by Boi-1da & Tay Keith, is placed ninth on the tracklist and is 03:57 minutes long. Savage's line referencing the Gunners comes around the 02:21 mark (h/t Genius).

Arsenal last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 campaign when Arsene Wenger was the manager at the club. Savage, whose birth name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, would have been 11 at the time the Gunners lifted the league title.

He seems to be taking note of the north London outfit's good performance this campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta has inspired them to a blazing start to the season. The Gunners currently sit atop the league table with 31 points from 12 games.

Arsenal came close to winning the title twice when they finished second in the 2004-05 and 2015-16 campaigns. However, they have largely been battling for top-four positions in the past decade and a half.

One of their strongest tests this season is set to come at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (6 November) against Chelsea. The Blues are sixth in the table - 10 points behind the Gunners.

Arsenal manager wary of Chelsea threat ahead of London derby

The Gunners beat FC Zurich 1-0 in their final UEFA Europa League group game of the season on Thursday (3 November).

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta was asked about Chelsea's form ahead of the derby at Stamford Bridge. The former Manchester City assistant manager replied (h/t Football.London):

"They’ve been really consistent, the results that they’ve had recently since Graham took over you can see what he’s trying to do and we will be ready and will start to prepare for the game from tonight."

When asked if manager Graham Potter has made a difference at Chelsea, Arteta replied:

"That’s not for me to judge but you can see that he has put his ideas in, like he did with Brighton."

Chelsea have lost just once in 11 games under Potter so far across competitions. They have won seven and drawn the other three.

