Adventure Puzzle Game Lost in Play is coming to mobile this July

An indie title, Lost in Play, was made by Happy Juice initially for Nintendo Switch and Steam that released on August 10, 2022. This puzzle game features Goblins, Dragons, Royal Toad, and fantastical creatures. Players embark on an adventure controlling a brother and sister duo through a magical world. The publisher Snapbreak is bringing this puzzle title for Android and iOS on July 12, 2023.

Lost in Play has bagged several awards and nominations, including a nomination in The Family of the Year category at DICE awards. Fans can pre-register the title on their device's respective app store and access it upon release. This article delves into more details about this upcoming puzzle adventure game.

Lost in Play: How to pre-register, features, and more

Lost in Play is a point-and-click adventure title where players experience a creatively imagined world of siblings Toto and Gal. They get stranded in a fantasy world of their imagination. Both siblings will get stuck there if they do not return before nightfall.

On their journey, they encounter and interact with bizarre creatures doing seemingly weird things in this cartoon world. A royal toad sips magical tea, and one can build a flying machine by assembling pieces by collecting them. Players can even challenge a seagull who is also a pirate in a mini-game that involves clicking on Crabs.

Lost in Play also lets players explore the horned beast’s enchanted forest, lead a goblin village revolution, free a sword from the stone for a team of frogs, and more. The visuals, graphics, animation style, and folkloric creatures of this free-to-play game give a nostalgic childhood feel. Players can embark on an adventure earlier by pre-registering on their respective app stores. Here are the steps:

Head over to the App Store for iOS and the Play Store for Android. Go to the search box, type the title’s name, and hit enter. After the results appear, tap the title's icon to enter the page. Tap the green pre-register button on Android and the pre-order button on Apple devices.

It features over thirty unique puzzles, mini-games, creating dragons, and even teaching sheep how to fly. This highly acclaimed PC title is releasing for mobile devices on July 12, 2023.

