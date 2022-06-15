After Taliyah, Swain, and Olaf, Sivir will be the next League of Legends champion set for a midscope update

League of Legends Season 12 saw many champions enjoy a midscope update where the entirety of their kit was considerably tweaked to help them have a significantly easier time with the new competitive meta.

Taliyah, Swain, and Olaf have already received their midscope updates in the earlier patches, and the developers have officially announced that they will be looking at Sivir next.

In a recent tweet, lead champion designer August Browning has confirmed that the Battle Mistress will be next in line for some much-required kit updates.

August @RiotAugust After Taliyah/Swain/Olaf the team has started up work on a few more midscope updates. Sivir is the next champ who'll be receiving one with more to come in the future! @RiotRayYonggi is working on her.

The midscope rework aimed at her will look to help her have a significantly better pick rate in Season 12 as she is currently one of the least picked ADC in the game.

Gameplay analyst Ray Williams will be working on Sivir's upcoming changes, which have caused a fair bit of excitement amongst Sivir mains. Ray is primarily known for his work with champions like Akshan, Lillia, and Diana, as well as the lethality rework. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see the type of midscope updates Sivir drops with in future League of Legends updates.

Sivir to receive a midscope update in future League of Legends patches

Kampsycho @Kampsycho @RiotAugust

You don't know how much I love Sivir ADC

One of the few ADCs with consistent waveclear to allow me to Splitpush.



Kampsycho @Kampsycho @RiotAugust

You don't know how much I love Sivir ADC

One of the few ADCs with consistent waveclear to allow me to Splitpush.

not only that but the only ADC I can play and not int my ass off and still be somewhat useful and force plays/shotcalls with my ultimate :D @RiotRayYonggi LETS FKN GOOOOOOOOO ASDGF

While she was once a must-pick in pro-play and competitive matchmaking, Sivir has indeed fallen out of the League of Legends ADC meta quite hard over the last couple of seasons.

Her pick rate is at an all-time low in Season 12, and she is sitting at a 1.7% global pick rate at Platinum rank and higher, according to U.GG. She is hardly ever banned in ranked matchmaking, and since Season 10, her play rate on the professional stage has been abysmal, to say the least.

Sivir has been picked 29 times across the major leagues of LCS, LEC, LPL, and LCK, since Season 10, according to Games of Legends, making her one of the least picked ADCs in League of Legends' pro play.

Sivir might not be the flashiest or the most interactive of carries compared to some of the champions that Riot Games have launched for the bot lane in recent patches. However, she had always been one of the go-to for carrying the game and having one of the best late-game scaling kits in the MOBA.

It will indeed be quite interesting to see the direction in which the developers take Sivir's midscope update and the type of changes they will look to implement to make her a viable option once more.

