Age restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile): All you need to know

It has been around five days since Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India. PUBG Mobile players from India are pretty happy as their beloved title is soon set to return to the country after a long hiatus.

Alongside that, the developers set up a new website for the game, and users can look at various details such as the poster, Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service there.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have certain restrictions for players under the age of 18. This article takes a look at all the information about these constraints.

Under 18 restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India

In the Privacy Policy, Krafton has mentioned the following under the “Our Policy Concerning Underage Users” section:

“When you play our game, we do not knowingly collect, use or share any personal information for those who are under 18 years of age without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law. If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

As stated, underage players will be required to provide their parent’s or guardians’ phone numbers or confirm that they are legally eligible to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Moreover, a parent or guardian can contact the developers and request their child’s information to be deleted.

On top of this, certain restrictions have been mentioned in the official Terms of Service. They disclose that the players under this age will only be able to play the game for a maximum of three hours per day and can only spend INR 7000 daily while using the paid service.

Also, all the players’ data will be stored on servers located in India and Singapore.

