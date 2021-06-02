Agent Exp crowned Free Fire Booyah Open champions 

The Free Fire Booyah Open came to an end yesterday after an exciting two days of action, which saw 12 teams battle for a prize pool of $10,000. Agent Exp, the team from Bangladesh, was crowned champions of the event. They secured 160 points with 55 kills.

Free Fire Booyan open Finals Teams

UG Empire captured second place with 148 points and 68 kills. Third place went to JawBreakers, who secured 147 points and 58 kills.

Free Fire Booyah Open Format

Earlier qualifiers were held in three countries - India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The qualifiers in each region lasted two days, with four teams from each region qualifying for the finals.

Free Fire Booyah Open

Free Fire Booyah Open overall standings

Free Fire Booyah Open

The final day started with the first match being won by Team Riot. Alvi from Team Riot secured the MVP title in this match with three kills and a whooping damage of 1684. He also survived for a total of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

UG Empire won the second match of the day. Aayush from UG Empire was the MVP in this match as he secured four kills while dealing total damage of 1168 hp. He survived for 18 minutes and one second.

The third and fourth matches of the day were both won by Team Cynaide as they dominated the lobby. Rifat and Raja were crowned MVP in these two matches as they secured four and five kills. Raja dealt damage of 2138 while Rifat dealt a total of 1653. Rajav survived for 18 minutes and 37 seconds, while Rifat survived for 15 minutes and 30 seconds.

The fifth match of the day was played on Purgatory. Nemesis claimed the booyah in this match. Matin from Team Nemesis was the MVP of the match as he secured five kills with 1170 damage. He survived for a total of 18 minutes and five seconds.

In the sixth and final match of the day, Agent Exp secured the Booyah and took the tournament.