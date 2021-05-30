Free Fire Booyah Open Grand Finals: Teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

After the successful conclusion of the Free Fire Streamer Royale tournament, Booyah is now set to organize the Grand Finals of another exclusive tournament, 'Booyah Open 2021.'

Free Fire Booyah Open format

The event brings together 72 top teams from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Booyah Open 2021 is played into stages.

1. Qualifiers: Each country had their respective qualifiers in which twenty-four teams divided into two groups of 12 teams each competed for finals qualification berth. The top two teams from each group qualified for the Grand Finals.

The India Qualifiers were held on the 3rd and 4th of May, while the Bangladesh Qualifiers were held on the 10th and 11th of May. Lastly, the Nepal Qualifiers went through on the 17th and 18th of May.

2. Finals: The top qualified 12 teams (four from each region) will battle it out over two days, i.e., 31st May and 1st June, for the massive prize pool and the ultimate title.

Teams that qualified for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Booyah Cup 2021

1. Stone Crushers (India Qualifiers)

2. Sixth Sense (India Qualifiers)

3. Nemesis (India Qualifiers)

4. UG Empire (India Qualifiers)

5. Riot (Bangaladesh Qualifiers)

6. Team Cyanide (Bangaladesh Qualifiers)

7. AgentExp (Bangaladesh Qualifiers)

8. The Jawbreakers (Bangaladesh Qualifiers)

9. Skylightz Gaming (Nepal Qualifiers)

10. INS Esports (Nepal Qualifiers)

11. Fire Flies (Nepal Qualifiers)

12. Dada Gang (Nepal Qualifiers)

The tournament is broadcast exclusively on Booyah App! at 6:00 p.m. IST and boasts a massive prize pool of $10,000 (₹7.2 lakhs).

Viewers tuning in for the broadcast can win in-game emotes, loot crates, dresses, and a lot more.

Sixth Sense, Free Fire Tri Series champion, will face resistance from Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 winners Agent Exp and Stone Crushers. Teams like Skylightz Gaming, Stone crushers, and Riot will also bring their A-game for this tournament.