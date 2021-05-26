Total Gaming crowned Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale champions 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale concluded today with fan-favorites Total Gaming emerging as the ultimate champions.

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Format

The four-day invitational tournament was organized by the Global streaming platform, Booyah. The event boasted a massive prize pool of 7000 USD and was streamed exclusively on the Booyah app.

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Finals Map Order

A total of six matches were played in the finals, spread over three maps, among the top 12 qualified teams. In the end, Total Gaming topped the points table with 96 points. They were followed by Team Elite, who picked up 94 points. Third place was secured by Team Sk Sabir Gaming with 75 points.

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Finals overall standings:-

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Finals overall standings

The finals started with the first match being played on the classic map of Bermuda. Flawless4 claimed the Booyah with eight kills. However, Total Gaming topped the points table with 10 frags, followed by Team Elite, also with 10 frags.

Team Elite won the second match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with only seven frags. Total Gaming secured the second position as they eliminated nine enemies to the lobby.

After missing out on the Booyah in the previous two matches, Total Gaming finally placed top in the third match, played on Purgatory, with a whopping 13 kills. Delete alone picked up six frags. They were followed by Team Elite and Survivor 4 AM respectively.

Team Lava secured the Booyah in the fourth match with eight frags, with Sandip alone picking up six frags. They were followed by Helping Gamer with seven frags. Flawless 4 played passively to secure the third spot.

The fifth match was won by Team SSG with 10 kills. Flawless4 once again showed their consistent gameplay and secured second place with eight eliminations. Team Elite was eliminated early, despite which they managed to grab seven kills.

The sixth and final match, played on Purgatory, was won by Team Elite with nine frags. Team SSG and Tonde Gamer secured second and third places with 10 and 11 kills respectively.