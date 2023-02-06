Watchmeforever, a Twitch channel that streams an AI-generated show called Nothing, Forever, has reportedly gone "rogue" after the animated characters in the show made extremely offensive remarks on the LGBTQ+ community that are strictly against the streaming platform's Terms of Service (ToS). At the time of the ban, the channel had just under 40K followers.

Readers should note that, according to the channel's description, the dialog said in the show was generated by ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI in late 2022. Following a breach of the community guidelines, Watchmeforever has been given a 14-day ban by the Amazon-owned platform.

The unedited clip can be found here:

Watchmeforever banned following insensitive remarks made through an AI-generated show

A couple of hours following the leaks of the offensive remarks, Twitch swiftly placed an embargo on the channel Watchmeforever. Presently, clicking on the channel link redirects viewers to the suspension display. Based on the message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

#Twitch #watchmeforever just got BANNED for joking about transgenders and mental ilness, them ruining society and liberals being secretly gay. And that no one is laughing while making these jokes. It was expected, BUT STILL!Clip in comments. #watchmeforever just got BANNED for joking about transgenders and mental ilness, them ruining society and liberals being secretly gay. And that no one is laughing while making these jokes. It was expected, BUT STILL! Clip in comments.#Twitch https://t.co/ht42J5ta0w

For those wondering, the clip in question depicted an AI-generated individual, Larry Feinberg, speaking on a microphone, possibly enacting a stand-up comedy show. At one point in the stream, the individual proceeded to make some inconsiderate and offensive remarks about "transgendered" people as well as politically "liberal" individuals.

How the internet reacted to the ban

Soon after the dialog generation, the clip found its way to the popular live-streaming subreddit page r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a multitude of reactions:

What did the admins say?

The curators of Watchmeforever have given a rather elaborate explanation regarding the mishap. They declared:

"When davinci (ChatGPT AI) started failing, we switched over to Curie to try to keep the show running without any downtime. The switch to Curie was what resulted in the inappropriate text being generated."

They also added:

"We'd like to reassure everyone that none of what he said reflects any of our opinions, and we didn't expect him to say anything he said."

Additionally, they also asserted that they have appealed the ban, stating:

"We've appealed the ban, and we'll let you know as we know more on what Twitch decides. Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, we'll be back and will spend the time working to ensure to the best of our abilities that nothing like that happens again."

The channel recently received widespread attention after fellow Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" purchased a premium membership from the Patreon page, which would have given him his own character in the show Nothing, Forever.

