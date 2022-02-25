"AIFF eFootball Challenge is a brilliant initiative to bring out different FIFA enthusiasts": Indian eNational team member Vignesh Balaji

The FIFA scene in India has been growing at a rapid rate over the last few years. AIFF is taking some significant steps to popularize the competitive esport in the country. Last year, they organized the first edition of the AIFF eFootball Challenge to choose their roster for the FIFAe Nations Series.

Chennai-based eAthlete Vignesh Balaji successfully saw off some intense competition in the playoffs to reach the final. He was drafted into the four-member team as a result of finishing runner-up. The Indian contingent has performed exceedingly well over the last couple of months.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Vignesh shares his feelings about the AIFF eFootball Challenge, the growth of the competitive scene in India and describes his relationship with his fellow team members.

"Helping the Indian Fifa community grow with us is something we need to look out for": Vignesh

Q) The AIFF eFootball Challenge provides a fair route into the competitive scene for all FIFA enthusiasts. Being the runner-up at the first AIFF eFootball Challenge, how do you think it has helped take your career to the next level?

Vignesh: Yes, the game is for everyone. The AIFF eFootball Challenge is a brilliant initiative to bring out different FIFA enthusiasts from all over the country and give them new opportunities. Considering my journey in this, finishing second has provided me with the biggest opportunity one could ask for, which is a chance to play for India.

Q) Over the last few years, a plethora of talented Indian FIFA players have been entering the competitive scene. As an already established player, do you take this positively or negatively?

Vignesh: There's only one answer to this question, and that's positive. This not only improves the competition among the participants and pros but also develops quality. Helping the Indian FIFA community grow with us is something we need to look out for.

Q) Just a couple of Asian countries are above India in the FIFAe Nations rankings. According to you, who is the most formidable competitor for India in the Asia and Oceania region?

Vignesh: We are proud to take India to this level among the rankings. I'd say Malaysia is one of the most formidable competitors for us as they stand fourth in terms of the rankings, and that's great.

Q) It is always ideal to have a balanced playstyle, whether in real-life football or FIFA. But if you could choose only one, would you opt for a defensive setup or an attacking one?

Vignesh: Well, if I have to choose one among the two, it's got to be attacking. Everyone concedes goals some way or the other. Outscoring your opponent is one way you can win games.

It's always fun to score goals rather than defend them. You can also score a variety of goals, and it's an amazing feeling, especially when you put them in the back of the net.

Q) India has just lost four matches in the Play-Ins so far. However, a couple of draws cost them dearly in Week 2 as Australia took the lead. What is the strategy to convert draws into wins?

Vignesh: I believe it's time for us to keep cool and play the way we have been doing. We need to create more chances, especially in the final third and also convert them to convert these draws into wins.

Q) How often do you play co-op with Charanjot, Lokmanyu or Siddh? What word would you use to describe your relationship with them?

Vignesh: We always play many games against other countries before tournaments to make sure we get enough practice.

If I had to describe our relationship in one word, it would be "trustworthy."

