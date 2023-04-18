Alex Wassabi takes shots at KSI's Misfits Boxing, calls Creator Clash a "pure influencer boxing" event

Alex Wassabi, a popular YouTuber and influencer who has also stepped into the boxing ring, expressed on his Twitter account that Creator Clash, an event he recently participated in, is a more genuine form of influencer boxing compared to others like JJ "KSI's" Misfits Boxing events, which are often embellished. He explained that Misfits Boxing events tend to focus more on providing entertainment value, whereas other events like Kingpyn are primarily organized as tournaments. He wrote:
"Creator Clash = Pure Influencer Boxing
Misfits = WWE Influencer Boxing
Kingpyn = Tournament Influencer Boxing"
What is Creator Clash purely for influencers? Alex Wassabi believes so
The Creator Clash, a charitable event that brings together various streamers and content creators for a boxing match, made its second appearance recently. Notable participants in this year's event included Ian "iDubbbz" (YouTuber), Ali "Myth," and Andrea Botez (Chess streamer).
Despite prominently featuring influencers, Misfits Boxing is known to have a more competitive aspect to it, as many of the participants are also professional boxers. Additionally, the event has already taken place five times, indicating its popularity and success within the industry.
Speaking about the various influencer boxing events, Alex Wassabi said:
"This wasn’t a stab at any of these events. Influencey, wwe, tournament = all dope types of influencer boxing haha not everything has to be controversial."
Alex Wassabi also appeared to take a subtle dig at KSI by sharing a screenshot of a news article where KSI claimed that Misfits Boxing will leave a significant impact on the entertainment industry, similar to WWE:
It's worth noting that Alex Wassabi was previously scheduled to fight KSI at one of the Misfits Boxing events in 2022, but had to withdraw from the fight after suffering a concussion.
Fans react to the comparison
Alex Wassabi's comparison of Creator Clash and Misfits Boxing events received a mixed response, with some people disagreeing with his assessment. Here are some of the notable reactions:
Misfits Boxing is set to return with another event in April, which will feature some big names such as JMX and Le'Veon Bell, among others.
KSI is scheduled to make his seventh appearance in the boxing ring as part of his influencer boxing career. He will be taking on Joe Fournier during the Misfits 007 event, which is set to take place in May.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki