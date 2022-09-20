Alex Wassabi opens up about pulling out of KSI match because he could've suffered "permanent damage"

American YouTuber Alex Wassabi broke his silence over the abrupt nature of his departure from the fight card against fellow YouTuber and long-time rival JJ "KSI."

Wasabi was in line to fight the British YouTuber in the recently concluded Misfits Boxing event. However, a month before the event, the American was ruled out after incurring a concussion. A concussion is a serious head injury that requires the patient to undergo prolonged rest.

Since pulling out, Wasabi has faced criticism and disdain for his tardiness. In a video titled "Addressing The Rumors," the 32-year-old explained his situation by claiming that he was at risk of grave injury:

"The doctor said that ' if you get another concussion on top of the current one, you could get permanent damage.' It could be fatal."

Alex Wassabi didn't have enough recovery time before the fight

Before his canceled fight against KSI, Wasabi shared the ring with the latter's brother Deji. Alex Wassabi defeated Deji on that occasion. Since Wassabi withdrew from the fight, KSI has been highly critical of his decision.

According to KSI, Wasabi's decision was taken out of apprehension of losing against his long-time nemesis on YouTube.

However, in the revelatory video, Wasabi said:

"The doctor said I had to take three weeks off to recover. He was like, 'you can not get hit again for the next three weeks minimum.' If you wanna be safe, don't get hit for four weeks."

(Timestamp: 4:34)

He further stated that the doctor suggested he be off training since he cannot risk jostling his brain. He added:

"For me to still fight, after taking three weeks off, no sparring in the last month of my camp and then still taking the fight...you know what happens if you get another concussion on top of a concussion?"

Wasabi said that had he gone ahead with the bout, he could have suffered from "second impact syndrome," which could have rendered him paralyzed or even fatally injured.

Fans react to the revelation

Fans have also shared their reactions to Alex Wassabi finally speaking up about his untimely withdrawal. Many have reasoned with his comments and added that his decision was justifiable.

Fans react to the interview (Image via BDZ YouTube)

It remains to be seen if the Sidemen member will respond to Alex Wassabi's take on the situation. It is unclear if the duo will get to fight it out against each other. KSI is reportedly in talks to organize another influencer boxing event, which could feature the likes of Logan Paul and JiDion.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far