Alfa Romeo F1 team showcases Kick-themed livery for the Belgian Grand Prix, featuring xQc, GMHikaru, and more

The Alfa Romeo F1 team revealed its new livery for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix on July 24, 2023. The Zurich-based team's car will feature a Kick-themed color scheme with the names of some prominent content creators etched on the car's halo. These include Felix "xQc," Hikaru "GMHikaru," WestCOL, and Deepak. The news went viral in the streaming community, with numerous community members sharing their thoughts.

Jake Lucky, a well-known esports personality, shared the update on his social media handle earlier today and wrote:

"F1 racing team, Alfa Romeo, has redone their Kick-sponsored car for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix to feature Kick streamers on the car. xQc, Hikaru, WestCOL, and Deepak will all be featured."

"We made it!" - xQc left stunned after seeing his name being featured in the Alfa Romeo F1 team's updated livery for the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

xQc was browsing his official subreddit on July 25, 2023, when he came across a post by Redditor u/Sonix04, showcasing the Alfa Romeo F1 team's latest livery. The French-Canadian personality was left stunned after seeing his name being mentioned on the car's halo and exclaimed:

"No shot! Nah! That's insane! Wait, real?! I didn't know. I had no idea! Dude, that's insane, though! Wait, chat, is there a camera on the driver? You'll see on the camera? That is crazy!"

This piqued xQc's interest in Formula 1, and he decided to watch highlights from the most recent Grand Prix held in Hungary. Upon seeing that the Alfra Romeo F1 team donned a Stake-themed livery at the Hungaroring, Felix burst out laughing and said:

"Holy! Wait, no way! Wait... it is Stake (the streamer starts laughing). Wait, it'll be right there! I'll be in the middle! We made it! That is crazy, though. Chat, do they sometimes win? No?"

A few moments later, the streamer noticed some of his fans calling him a narcissist. He responded:

"Bro, that's a cool thing, man. Like, bro - it's just cool! Like... to have something like that happen. Bro, this is a big deal. F1 is massive. The whole world watches this s**t, man! The f**k?"

Fans react to popular Kick streamers being featured on the Alfa Romeo F1 team's livery

As mentioned earlier, the new colorway for the Formula 1 team has attracted quite a lot of traction on the social media platform.

Heading into the Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the Alfa Romeo F1 team stood ninth in the Constructors standings. Valtteri Bottas scored five points. In contrast, Zhou Guanyu was right behind, with four championship points.