Alfa Romeo F1 team announces "decisive entry" into streaming with Kick.com hours after partnering with Stake as title sponsor

After announcing Stake as their title sponsor and lifestyle partner, Alfa Romeo F1 Team has revealed that they are entering the streaming space by partnering with Kick.com. The "decisive entry" into the content creation space aims to bring the Alfa Romeo F1 brand into the digital world of livestreaming.

Kick.com is an up-and-coming streaming platform that has been the subject of much debate in recent months thanks to the support of Twitch star Trainwreckstv. The new platform is owned by Stake.com, the crypto-gambling website turned lifestyle brand, and has ruffled quite a few feathers, with F1 YouTuber Tommo calling the move an "L."

"KICK branding will feature prominently...": Stake-owned streaming platform partners with Alfa Romeo F1 team

Alfa Romeo's Stake sponsorship has been described by the Sauber Group as a record-breaking partnership with one of the world's leading lifestyle brands. But gambling websites such as these have been a topic of contention in the streaming space, with Twitch, one of the largest streaming platforms on the planet, recently restricting slots and other crypto-betting games on its website.

Trainwreckstv, one of Kick.com's biggest proponents, has gone on record saying that he earned about $360 million promoting the crypto-casino on his Twitch channel. He became quite a controversial figure for many concerned with the effects of gambling on his audience.

Last month, internet detective Coffeezilla revealed that the streaming platform that was founded a couple of months ago was in fact owned by Stake and that it was modeled as one of the world's biggest "content providers for the gambling industry."

Alfa Romeo's press release confirmed that the streaming platform's branding would be a prominent feature in their F1 and other racing apparel, with more content to be found in the future. It announced:

"KICK branding will appear prominently on the bodywork of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team’s C43 at selected races, with an exciting activation programme featuring the team’s drivers to be announced soon."

The same press release also shares a quote shedding light on some of the ways Alfa Romeo's F1 team feature on their website:

"Formula One fans can now look forward to exclusive, behind-the-scenes content as well as opportunities of interaction with drivers and brand ambassadors through this exciting collaboration."

The partnership sparks outrage among some F1 fans

While some have been excited by the collaboration between the notable Formula 1 team and Stake, many have shown their disdain for the gambling sponsors on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

van @VanXyTh @alfaromeoorlen @KickStreaming guess I will not be supporting sauber this year @alfaromeoorlen @KickStreaming guess I will not be supporting sauber this year 🌝

Friberg @latahelvete @alfaromeoorlen @KickStreaming Oh god... You will be the most hated F1 team now. Good riddance. @alfaromeoorlen @KickStreaming Oh god... You will be the most hated F1 team now. Good riddance.

There were a few positive reactions too:

Here's a side-by-side comparison between Kick and Twitch for those wondering how different the platforms are.

