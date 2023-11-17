AlienwareCheerForIndia Campaign celebrates Team India in the World Cup finals, best cheers win Alienware headsets, and more!

With Alienware’s latest Social Media Campaign, the Esports Gaming Community joins hands to wish good luck to the Cricket Gaming Community, as Team India gears to play in the Cricket World Cup Finals. To participate in the Alienware Campaign, all you have to do is share a short video of yourself cheering for the men in blue ahead of the Final match, upload it as a Story or post it on your Insta handle, tag @AlienwareIndia, and use hashtag #AlienwareCheerForIndia

And you can be featured on their Insta handle! Three lucky winners will also get Alienware headsets and wild card entries to ‘Alienware Gaming Fridays’ where they can play and interact with their favorite gamer influencer.

From the first match against the Australian National team back in early October, Team India has been on a winning streak, making their way to the Grand Finals this Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Set to face off once again against the most successful team in ODI cricket history, the men in blue have a tall target ahead of them. Will Team India continue their winning streak to secure their third World Cup, or will Team Australia win their sixth title?

To celebrate Team India’s amazing performance leading up to the finale, the Alienware Cheer for India campaign is giving fans the opportunity to share their excitement and be a part of the celebration. Let’s take a look at how to participate and be part of the campaign.

How to participate in the Alienware Cheer for India campaign?

To participate in the Alienware Cheer for India campaign simply head to Instagram and upload a short video of yourself cheering for Team India ahead of the World Cup finals. Be sure to tag @AlienwareIndia and use the hashtag #AlienwareCheerForIndia

A montage featuring the best cheers will be shared on Alienware India’s Insta page moments before the first ball for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The top three winners of the campaign will also get a wild card entry to Alienware Gaming Fridays with Dynamo Gaming, PayalGamingg, Rakazone, and Dobby, as well as a chance to win Alienware gaming headsets!

The Alienware Cheer for India campaign is live till Saturday, 18th November 2023, 6 pm, ahead of the Cricket World Cup Grand Finals, so head over to Instagram now and share your cheer for the men in blue.