“Alive” - UK YouTuber Joe Weller gives update after going missing for 3 weeks after Amazon rainforest trip

Popular UK YouTuber Joe Weller finally seems to have come out of the wilderness to provide some much-needed updates to his fans. For context, Joe, now 26, took to his social media handles last month to reveal that he had planned a trip to the Amazon rainforest to document a video for his YouTube channel.

In a series of tweets posted on September 28, he explained that he would be in the forest for the subsequent 12 days. He further added that he would not have any signal or network on any of his devices due to the isolated nature of his destination.

Additionally, he mentioned that if fans didn't hear from him after October 12, then there could possibly be some impediment to the trip. However, he finally showed up yesterday amidst many concerning tweets. He posted a picture of himself stating:

“Alive”

Did Joe Weller really go missing?

As stated earlier, Joe Weller has seemingly predicted his absence from social media. After hinting that something may have gone wrong, the 26-year-old Englishman vanished from the face of the earth for at least three weeks before reappearing recently.

Joe Weller @joe_weller_



Here’s who else lives there… 🕷

#DontShitYaself Heading to the Amazon Rainforest with @elliotcrawford today to survive in the jungle for 12 days straight and document the whole thing for our new YouTube series. LET’S AVVV IT ☄️Here’s who else lives there… Heading to the Amazon Rainforest with @elliotcrawford today to survive in the jungle for 12 days straight and document the whole thing for our new YouTube series. LET’S AVVV IT ☄️😆Here’s who else lives there… 🐊🐆🐍🕷#DontShitYaself https://t.co/ksjbv70hjv

Joe Weller @joe_weller_ 🏼 🏼 🏼 There’s gonna be no phone signal from tomorrow so if you ain’t heard from us by 13th October then we’ve fucked it There’s gonna be no phone signal from tomorrow so if you ain’t heard from us by 13th October then we’ve fucked it 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

It wasn't until the start of last week that fans began to address his delayed return. However, there were quite a few fans accusing Joe of "faking" his disappearance. Suspicions rose when fans began to notice that Joe was liking posts on his sister's Instagram while being absent, which prompted fans to speculate upon the veracity of his story.

This was also picked up by popular social media news reporter Daniel "Keemstar." On October 19, he tweeted out about the news:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) Joe Weller MISSING?Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) #DramaAlert has just started looking into this & will update as soon as we have more info. Joe Weller MISSING?Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) #DramaAlert has just started looking into this & will update as soon as we have more info. https://t.co/4j7tLiRx4y

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Reached out to his people



No update still…..



Fans claim he been liking post on IG.



Idk Reached out to his people No update still….. Fans claim he been liking post on IG. Idk

Fans backed up this theory by sharing screenshots of Joe Weller interacting on social media. In one post, it was seen that Joe had liked one of his sister's posts. Here is the screenshot:

Now that Joe Weller has finally returned from his prolonged absence, fans are waiting for an explanation. There, however, remains a large section of the community who do not believe his story, with many accusing Joe Weller of staging the entire dramatic situation.

How the internet reacted

In Weller's latest tweet, his face appears to be soiled and begrined. However, it was quickly flooded with comments calling the YouTuber out. Here are a few of the reactions to his tweet:

haz 🤠 @HazemLovesKFC @joe_weller_ bro really baited his death to stay relevant and still thinks we're gonna watch his video @joe_weller_ bro really baited his death to stay relevant and still thinks we're gonna watch his video 😭😭

Matthew @UCG2K @joe_weller_ Ratio for pretending to be dead for views @joe_weller_ Ratio for pretending to be dead for views

Usman @Usman34210 @joe_weller_ we knew you was alive bro , had to unlike that ig post rq didn’t ya @joe_weller_ we knew you was alive bro , had to unlike that ig post rq didn’t ya 😂😂😂

𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 @kfua_ @joe_weller_ We seen you liking your sisters IG posts we know @joe_weller_ We seen you liking your sisters IG posts we know

For those who may not know Joe, he is most notable for being fellow YouTuber KSI's first boxing opponent back in 2017. He eventually lost the match to the Sidemen member a minute and thirty seconds into the third round.

