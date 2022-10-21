“Alive” - UK YouTuber Joe Weller gives update after going missing for 3 weeks after Amazon rainforest trip

Popular UK YouTuber Joe Weller finally seems to have come out of the wilderness to provide some much-needed updates to his fans. For context, Joe, now 26, took to his social media handles last month to reveal that he had planned a trip to the Amazon rainforest to document a video for his YouTube channel.
In a series of tweets posted on September 28, he explained that he would be in the forest for the subsequent 12 days. He further added that he would not have any signal or network on any of his devices due to the isolated nature of his destination.
Additionally, he mentioned that if fans didn't hear from him after October 12, then there could possibly be some impediment to the trip. However, he finally showed up yesterday amidst many concerning tweets. He posted a picture of himself stating:
“Alive”
Did Joe Weller really go missing?
As stated earlier, Joe Weller has seemingly predicted his absence from social media. After hinting that something may have gone wrong, the 26-year-old Englishman vanished from the face of the earth for at least three weeks before reappearing recently.
It wasn't until the start of last week that fans began to address his delayed return. However, there were quite a few fans accusing Joe of "faking" his disappearance. Suspicions rose when fans began to notice that Joe was liking posts on his sister's Instagram while being absent, which prompted fans to speculate upon the veracity of his story.
This was also picked up by popular social media news reporter Daniel "Keemstar." On October 19, he tweeted out about the news:
Fans backed up this theory by sharing screenshots of Joe Weller interacting on social media. In one post, it was seen that Joe had liked one of his sister's posts. Here is the screenshot:
Now that Joe Weller has finally returned from his prolonged absence, fans are waiting for an explanation. There, however, remains a large section of the community who do not believe his story, with many accusing Joe Weller of staging the entire dramatic situation.
How the internet reacted
In Weller's latest tweet, his face appears to be soiled and begrined. However, it was quickly flooded with comments calling the YouTuber out. Here are a few of the reactions to his tweet:
For those who may not know Joe, he is most notable for being fellow YouTuber KSI's first boxing opponent back in 2017. He eventually lost the match to the Sidemen member a minute and thirty seconds into the third round.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki