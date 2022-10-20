What happened to Joe Weller? Fans worry YouTuber is missing or dead after Amazon Rainforest trip

British social media personality Joe Weller has sparked speculation among fans after seemingly going missing. YouTubers Weller and Elliot Crawford planned a trip to the Amazon rainforest as part of a special series, and shared information about the same on Twitter and Instagram.

On September 21, 2022, Joe Weller first tweeted about his trip to the Amazon forest (Image via Twitter/@joe_weller_)

Joe Weller mentioned that the two would be showcasing their survival skills by hunting for food, finding water, and building shelter in the series. He added that there would be no phone signal until their October 13, 2022.

Now, however, fans are concerned as it has been 21 days since anyone has heard from the two YouTubers. Additionally, it has been a week since October 13, the day they were supposed to give their fans an update.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) Joe Weller MISSING?Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) #DramaAlert has just started looking into this & will update as soon as we have more info. Joe Weller MISSING?Fans are concerned Joe has been missing after a 12 day trip in the Amazon Rainforest. (It’s been 21 days) #DramaAlert has just started looking into this & will update as soon as we have more info. https://t.co/4j7tLiRx4y

At the same time, there are people who believe that the silence is deliberate and the whole incident was staged by the YouTubers as a part of a publicity stunt.

Brendan Mosley @brendanmosley02 Apparently @joe_weller_ is faking being lost in Brazil, he was caught liking his sisters Instagram photo from 4 days ago. It is now the 18th of October and he still has not posted leading people to believe he is missing Apparently @joe_weller_ is faking being lost in Brazil, he was caught liking his sisters Instagram photo from 4 days ago. It is now the 18th of October and he still has not posted leading people to believe he is missing https://t.co/Pgqx21s3bF

Additionally, some sharp-eyed fans also caught Joe Weller's social media, and opinions have begun pouring in.

Fans divided over Joe Weller's disappearance from social media after Amazon trip

On September 28, 2022, the 26-year-old YouTuber posted a selfie from a flight with Elliot Crawford, and shared that they were taking a 12-day trip to the Amazon forest.

In response to the tweet, fans sent the two encouraging messages and wished them well on their trip. Meanwhile, others believed that Weller and Crawford would not survive in the jungle reality but would stay in hotel rooms when the cameras were off.

Ryan @RiddleRyan8 @joe_weller_ @elliotcrawford Hope it goes well for you guys, what’s the context behind the video, survival of the fittest? Who’s best equipped? Or just a general see what’s life like in the forest sort of thing. Anyway enjoy yourselfs @joe_weller_ @elliotcrawford Hope it goes well for you guys, what’s the context behind the video, survival of the fittest? Who’s best equipped? Or just a general see what’s life like in the forest sort of thing. Anyway enjoy yourselfs😜❤️

Joe @JoeSBDev @joe_weller_ @elliotcrawford Translation: I am going on an Amazon Jungle Tour and I'll be staying in a Hotel when I turn the camera off. @joe_weller_ @elliotcrawford Translation: I am going on an Amazon Jungle Tour and I'll be staying in a Hotel when I turn the camera off.

However, after October 13 came and went without a word from the YouTubers, fans were concerned about their whereabouts.

Swarmz @Swarmz__ On a serious note what happened to joe weller??? On a serious note what happened to joe weller???

As people questioned where the two were, others hoped that they were okay, despite the controversies they were embroiled in.

Fans are concerned about Joe Weller after he seemingly went missing in the Amazon forest (Image via Twitter/@@JassalAshley)

At the same time, some people also prayed that the two were actually not missing in reality.

Meanwhile, certain netizens were also skeptical about the series of events, after they noticed some social media activity on Weller's Twitter and Instagram.

YouTube Boxing Talk @YTBoxingTalk Joe Weller is not dead he unliked a tweet on he's profile Joe Weller is not dead he unliked a tweet on he's profile

Some found that an Instagram post by Weller's sister had been liked from the former's account and called it out as a publicity stunt.

In a similar vein, some commented that the supposed disappearance was a move to build hype around Joe's new documentary.

Lord Rxn 🐐 @Rxn_605 come out the closet @joe_weller_ Bro is trying to build up some hype for his documentary, ain’t no one cares lil brocome out the closet @joe_weller_ Bro is trying to build up some hype for his documentary, ain’t no one cares lil bro 💀 come out the closet 💀 https://t.co/w79FUnBAAL

While many were joking about the incident, there were some who were unsure on what to believe.

FoxTheG @FoxTownley BREAKING NEWS - Fans relieved as Joe Weller has been found in a nearby parking lot. BREAKING NEWS - Fans relieved as Joe Weller has been found in a nearby parking lot.

caits @canth0ldout ok but is joe weller actually dead or is it just clickbait ok but is joe weller actually dead or is it just clickbait

Joe Weller's original tweet stated that the video of their Amazon forest adventure was to be released mid-November.

Who is Joe Weller?

Weller rose to fame through vlogs and YouTube challenges. The 26-year-old is a boxer.

He competed in a boxing match against YouTuber Theo Baker in 2017. Weller provides commentary on videos for FIFA, and commentated on amateur boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul in August 2018.

He is also a budding musician and has nine songs on his YouTube channel. In October 2021, he signed his first record deal with Universal Music Group.

