What happened to Joe Weller? Fans worry YouTuber is missing or dead after Amazon Rainforest trip

British social media personality Joe Weller has sparked speculation among fans after seemingly going missing. YouTubers Weller and Elliot Crawford planned a trip to the Amazon rainforest as part of a special series, and shared information about the same on Twitter and Instagram.
Joe Weller mentioned that the two would be showcasing their survival skills by hunting for food, finding water, and building shelter in the series. He added that there would be no phone signal until their October 13, 2022.
Now, however, fans are concerned as it has been 21 days since anyone has heard from the two YouTubers. Additionally, it has been a week since October 13, the day they were supposed to give their fans an update.
At the same time, there are people who believe that the silence is deliberate and the whole incident was staged by the YouTubers as a part of a publicity stunt.
Additionally, some sharp-eyed fans also caught Joe Weller's social media, and opinions have begun pouring in.
Fans divided over Joe Weller's disappearance from social media after Amazon trip
On September 28, 2022, the 26-year-old YouTuber posted a selfie from a flight with Elliot Crawford, and shared that they were taking a 12-day trip to the Amazon forest.
In response to the tweet, fans sent the two encouraging messages and wished them well on their trip. Meanwhile, others believed that Weller and Crawford would not survive in the jungle reality but would stay in hotel rooms when the cameras were off.
However, after October 13 came and went without a word from the YouTubers, fans were concerned about their whereabouts.
As people questioned where the two were, others hoped that they were okay, despite the controversies they were embroiled in.
At the same time, some people also prayed that the two were actually not missing in reality.
Meanwhile, certain netizens were also skeptical about the series of events, after they noticed some social media activity on Weller's Twitter and Instagram.
Some found that an Instagram post by Weller's sister had been liked from the former's account and called it out as a publicity stunt.
In a similar vein, some commented that the supposed disappearance was a move to build hype around Joe's new documentary.
While many were joking about the incident, there were some who were unsure on what to believe.
Joe Weller's original tweet stated that the video of their Amazon forest adventure was to be released mid-November.
Who is Joe Weller?
Weller rose to fame through vlogs and YouTube challenges. The 26-year-old is a boxer.
He competed in a boxing match against YouTuber Theo Baker in 2017. Weller provides commentary on videos for FIFA, and commentated on amateur boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul in August 2018.
He is also a budding musician and has nine songs on his YouTube channel. In October 2021, he signed his first record deal with Universal Music Group.