All Apple/iOS devices that will support Honkai Star Rail

The official release of Honkai Star Rail is right around the corner, and there's certainly plenty of excitement amongst fans regarding what they can expect from HoYoverse’s upcoming release. The free-to-play RPG is set to drop on April 26, 2023, and as the pre-install period for the title is already live, starting today, April 23, 2023, players will have exactly three days to preload the game on their devices if they wish to jump right into its servers on day one.

As such, Honkai Star Rail will be releasing for PC, iOS, and Android. While the highly anticipated game will make its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, the developers are yet to provide fans with an official date as to when that will happen. Interestingly, there's been no information about an Xbox release yet, and much like HoYoverse’s other title, Genshin Impact, it will likely never be making its way to Microsoft’s console.

With Honkai Star Rail releasing for iOS, there are plenty of fans within the community who are curious about the Apple devices that can support the game. Given below is a list of all the iOS devices that will run the upcoming RPG.

Every Apple/iOS device that will run Honkai Star Rail

When it comes to Apple devices, Honkai Star Rail will require iOS 12 and above, with a minimum of 8 GB storage space to play the RPG optimally. Here are all the Apple devices that can run HoYoverse's upcoming game:

1) iPhones

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

2) iPad

iPad Air（3rd Generation)

iPad mini (5th Generation)

iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 12.9-inch

iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 10.5-inch

iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 11-inch

iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 12.9-inch

iPad Pro (4th Generation) 11-inch

iPad Pro (4th Generation) 12.9-inch

iPad Air (4th Generation)

iPad (8th Generation)

iPad mini (6th Generation)

iPad (9th Generation)

It should be noted here that the game’s system requirements will be fairly different in iOS than what's required for Android devices. This is due to the brand having a single manufacturer and Honkai Star Rail will be listed in the Apple Store as a title supporting different devices, but not different possible setups. iOS 12 will be the minimum requirement upon launch, but this might eventually change in the coming years.

