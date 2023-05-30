Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based role-playing title from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. It features a beautifully written story with a diverse set of characters. Players can interact with the cast via the course of companion missions. These post-campaign missions revolve around a character of interest and usually have only minor implications with the storyline.

Four new companion missions will be added to the base game with version 1.1. Each of them will be discussed briefly in this article.

As revealed during the events of version 1.1's global premiere, players are set to receive a total of 4 companion missions during this patch. The Galactic Roaming program also shed light on a few minor details regarding the missions:

Punklore Mentality : This companion mission will feature an all-new story revolving around the new character, Silver Wolf. Silver Wolf is the elite hacker genius of the Stellaron Hunters and an upcoming playable 5-star Quantum character in version 1.1.

: This companion mission will feature an all-new story revolving around the new character, Silver Wolf. Silver Wolf is the elite hacker genius of the Stellaron Hunters and an upcoming playable 5-star Quantum character in version 1.1. A Knight Stranger : This particular companion mission will be centered around Luocha, introduced midway through the events at the Xianzhou Luofu. Lucoha is a foreign trader from beyond the seas, carrying with him a large coffin. He is also a medical practitioner, being released in the second half of version 1.1 as a playable 5-star Imaginary character.

: This particular companion mission will be centered around Luocha, introduced midway through the events at the Xianzhou Luofu. Lucoha is a foreign trader from beyond the seas, carrying with him a large coffin. He is also a medical practitioner, being released in the second half of version 1.1 as a playable 5-star Imaginary character. Frost Blade’s Trial : This companion mission is centered around Yanqing. Yanqing is a lieutenant of the Xianzhou Alliance and was first introduced during the events of the Xianzhou Luofu. He is a member of the Cloud Knights as well as the retainer of General Jing Yuan.

: This companion mission is centered around Yanqing. Yanqing is a lieutenant of the Xianzhou Alliance and was first introduced during the events of the Xianzhou Luofu. He is a member of the Cloud Knights as well as the retainer of General Jing Yuan. Evanesce Like The Morning Dew: The final companion mission of version 1.1 will follow the Trailblazer meeting up with Bailu of the Xianzhou Luofu. Bailu is the adorable High Elder of the Vidyashara and a capable healer.

Further information regarding these companion missions is still unknown at the time of writing. Full details regarding them will likely surface during the official release of version 1.1 in Honkai Star Rail.

