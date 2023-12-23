All FC Mobile Winter Wildcards players featuring Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the highlight of the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo that's now live in the mobile title. The promo has been launched almost simultaneously on both mobiles and consoles. Gamers can obtain some amazing cards via different methods to bolster their respective squads.

Winter Wildcards is an adaptation of the promo with the same name on consoles. Naturally, the selection of cards on the mobile version is quite different and is highlighted by none other than Messi.

The mobile version of the winter promo features other outstanding cards that players can get to significantly improve their existing lineups.

Complete list of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards players led by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the highest-rated item of the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo. With an overall rating of 95, he will certainly be the go-to player for many gamers.

The Argentine leads a really solid promo lineup that has no shortage of great items. Here are all the featured players:

Lionel Messi RW 95

Rodri CDM 95

Enzo Fernandez CM 94

Federico Chiesa RW 93

Emiliano Martinez GK 93

Aurelien Tchouameni CDM 92

Domenico Berardi RW 92

Diogo Jota LW 92

Memphis Depay CF 91

Mikel Merino CM 90

Gyasi Zardes ST 88

Cucho Hernandez ST 88

Fabiano Parisi LB 86

Jackson Ragen CB 85

Alberto Dossena CB 85

Manchester City's special card is tied with Lionel Messi in terms of overall rating. Fellow Argentine Enzo Fernandez has also received a special card, which can be a solid addition to any player's midfield.

Overall, the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo has a pretty healthy distribution in terms of leagues. This will be very beneficial for many gamers, especially in league chemistry and squad building.

Aside from special cards for regular footballers, the promo also features Icons and Heroes. These players are listed below:

Lars Ricken RM 90

Steven McManaman RM 91

Gary Lineker ST 91

Miroslav Klose ST 92

Andrea Pirlo CM 92

Paul Scholes CM 92

Nemanja Vidic CB 92

Joan Capdevila LB 92

Kenny Dalglish CF 94

Laurent Blanc CB 95

Frank Rijkaard CDM 95

These Heroes and Icons not only have higher overalls than their base versions, but they also feature custom designs themed around the winter promo.