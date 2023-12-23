All FC Mobile Winter Wildcards players featuring Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the highlight of the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo that's now live in the mobile title. The promo has been launched almost simultaneously on both mobiles and consoles. Gamers can obtain some amazing cards via different methods to bolster their respective squads.
Winter Wildcards is an adaptation of the promo with the same name on consoles. Naturally, the selection of cards on the mobile version is quite different and is highlighted by none other than Messi.
The mobile version of the winter promo features other outstanding cards that players can get to significantly improve their existing lineups.
Complete list of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards players led by Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is the highest-rated item of the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo. With an overall rating of 95, he will certainly be the go-to player for many gamers.
The Argentine leads a really solid promo lineup that has no shortage of great items. Here are all the featured players:
- Lionel Messi RW 95
- Rodri CDM 95
- Enzo Fernandez CM 94
- Federico Chiesa RW 93
- Emiliano Martinez GK 93
- Aurelien Tchouameni CDM 92
- Domenico Berardi RW 92
- Diogo Jota LW 92
- Memphis Depay CF 91
- Mikel Merino CM 90
- Gyasi Zardes ST 88
- Cucho Hernandez ST 88
- Fabiano Parisi LB 86
- Jackson Ragen CB 85
- Alberto Dossena CB 85
Manchester City's special card is tied with Lionel Messi in terms of overall rating. Fellow Argentine Enzo Fernandez has also received a special card, which can be a solid addition to any player's midfield.
Overall, the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo has a pretty healthy distribution in terms of leagues. This will be very beneficial for many gamers, especially in league chemistry and squad building.
Aside from special cards for regular footballers, the promo also features Icons and Heroes. These players are listed below:
- Lars Ricken RM 90
- Steven McManaman RM 91
- Gary Lineker ST 91
- Miroslav Klose ST 92
- Andrea Pirlo CM 92
- Paul Scholes CM 92
- Nemanja Vidic CB 92
- Joan Capdevila LB 92
- Kenny Dalglish CF 94
- Laurent Blanc CB 95
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 95
These Heroes and Icons not only have higher overalls than their base versions, but they also feature custom designs themed around the winter promo.