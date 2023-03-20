All FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT cards that will receive upgrades in Ultimate Team

With the first weekend of league football taking place after March 17, the initial set of FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT upgrades will soon go live. As expected, certain cards have already been able to secure a couple of upgrades, while most have received their first basic one. This will be great news for those who might be using some of these cards in their Ultimate Team squads.

The Fantasy FUT promo went live during the first two weeks of March, introducing some amazing cards. These included special items for both active and former footballers, as a new Hero version was introduced. All the cards come with boosted stats and increased overalls, making them extremely beneficial to use.

However, some of these cards can become even better as each card is eligible for upgrades. There are certain conditions that must be met for the cards to receive their upgrades in FIFA 23. With EA Sports officially announcing that all domestic league matches starting March 17 will be considered, let’s take a look at the Fantasy FUT items that have already secured one upgrade.

The upgrade potential of the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT cards could make them significantly better after the next few weeks

When it comes to Fantasy FUT items, all cards are eligible for upgrades. Although the chances for Heroes are low, each of them can receive up to two upgrades. As for the special cards of active footballers, each item can get up to four upgrades. While completing all of the upgrades can be quite a difficult feat, even partial improvements will be rewarding for FIFA 23 players.

Here's the complete list of all Fantasy FUT cards that have secured upgrades after the first weekend:

• Sanchez 92 (+2)

• Isak 91 (+2)

• Ginola 92 (+1)

• Papin 92 (+1)

• Pelé 92 (+1)

• Gomez 91 (+1)

• Kewell 91 (+1)

• Marquez 91 (+1)

• Okocha 91 (+1)

• Al Jaber 90 (+1)

• Capdevila 90 (+1)

• Di Natale 90 (+1)

• Kuyt 90 (+1)

• Saliba 90 (+1)

• Depay 90 (+1)

• Llorente 90 (+1)

• Ricken 89 (+1)

• Alli 88 (+1)

• Angelino 88 (+1)

• De Marcos 88 (+1)

• Gomes 88 (+1)

• Gouiri 88 (+1)

• Can 87 (+1)

• Foyth 87 (+1)

• Trimmel 87 (+1)

• Wimmer 87 (+1)

• Laurienté 86 (+1)

• Miller 86 (+1)

It’s worth noting that the upgrades for the Fantasy FUT cards haven’t been implemented in FIFA 23 yet. EA Sports hasn’t provided any solid information about when the changes will occur. However, it will likely be fairly soon given how another set of upgrades could become applicable over the next weekend.

Poll : 0 votes