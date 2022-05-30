All weapons in Sniper Elite 5 and how to acquire them

Sniper Elite 5 is not just about camping in bushes with a sniper rifle and taking out the Nazi enemy over ridiculously long distances. The game does come with a variety of close-quarter combat features and weapons that are versatile enough to fit a variety of situations.

Stealth and exploration are two of the biggest gameplay mechanics in Rebellion Development’s latest franchise entry. Hence, to complement a variety of playstyles, the developers have introduced over fifteen guns in the title.

There are primarily three categories of guns in Sniper Elite 5. One is the Primary weapon which consists of sniper rifles, the secondary being SMGs and other longer-range rifles, which are more adept for mid to long-range combat, with the final one being pistols.

Today’s guide will therefore go over the list of available guns in Sniper Elite 5 and how players will be able to obtain them in the game.

Obtaining all guns in Sniper Elite 5

1) Primary Guns

There are a total of six sniper rifles that players will be able to get their hands on in the game.

M.1903

The M.1903 will be made available to players from the very start of the game. Hence, it is not a weapon they will need to unlock later.

SREM 1

Like the M.1903, the SREM 1 too is made available as soon as the game starts, and players will be able to slot them into their loadout.

GEWEHR 1943

Sniper Elite 5 players will be able to obtain the GEWEHR 1943 after completing Mission 3: Spy Academy.

Karabiner 98

One of the most powerful rifles in the game. The Karabiner 98 can be acquired after completing the Mission 2: Occupied Resistance kill challenge.

M1A Carbine

The M1A Carbine Sniper will be unlocked only after players complete the Festung Guernsey kill challenge in Mission 5.

RSC 1918

The RSC 1918 is unlocked pretty late in the game, and players will be able to get their hands on it only after the Mission 7: Secret Weapons Kill Challenge.

2) Secondary weapons

M1A1 Gov

The M1A1 Gov is available from the very start of the game and players can slot it into their loadout from Mission 1.

Welgun SMG

The Welgun SMG is also made available from the very start of Sniper Elite 5.

Machine Pist.40

The Machine Pist.40 will only be made available once players complete Mission 1: The Atlantic War.

Machine Pist.44

Players will be able to get their hands on this SMG after the Mission 4: War Factory Kill Challenge. Where they will have to kill Matthaus Ehrlich.

Stengun Mk2

The Stengun MK2 will be made available after players finish Mission 6: Liberation.

Type 100

The highly-coveted Type 100 is unlocked only after players complete Mission 5: Festung Guernsey and kill Lanzo Baumann.

3) Pistols

Pistols are some of the best weapons for a stealth play in the game.

M1911

The M1911 is available from the very beginning of Sniper Elite 5, and players can use it for their very first mission.

Welrod

Like the M1911, the Welrod too is available from Mission 1.

MK VI Revolver

This revolver is obtained only after fans have completed Mission 2: Occupied Residence.

Model D

The Model D pistol will be unlocked after completing the Mission 6: Liberation Kill Challenge.

Pistol 08

The Pistol 08 will be made available to players after Mission 3: Spy Academy Kill Challenge.

Type 14 Nambu

The Type 14 Nanbu will only be unlocked after Mission 8: Rubble and Ruin KillChallenge is completed.

Sniper Elite 5 allows players to approach a mission in whichever way they choose, and weapon versatility in the game allows for a diverse playstyle.

