Alpha7 Esports bids farewell to PUBG Mobile pro Pedrinho

In a recent development, popular Brazilian firm Alpha7 Esports said goodbye to PUBG Mobile star Pedrinho from their lineup. He joined the roster in February 2023 and played more than a year for the squad. The organization recently registered second spot in the Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Brazil after exhibiting mesmerizing performances there.

However, the club bid farewell him farewell right before the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 Americas Spring. Pedrinho achieved some big feats under the banner of Alpha7 Esports. It will be interesting to see which organization he will join in the future.

PUBG Mobile star Pedrinho leaves Alpha7 Esports

The Brazilian team announced the departure of Pedrinho through their social media pages. The club wrote (Portuguese to English translation):

"With a tight heart, but with certainty that new paths will open, we say goodbye to our player Pedro Alan "Pedrinho". Within this period of just over 1 year, Pedrinho was fundamental to our team with his accurate analyses and his commitment to our organization. The Alpha7 family is grateful for your dedication and professionalism, and we wish you all the best in your new journey."

After his joining, Alpha7 Esports won the PMPL Spring Brazil and Americas Championship Spring. The firm also earned fourth position in both the PUBG Mobile World Invitational and the Americas Championship Fall. They only again maintained their consistent performances in the Global Championship 2023 and registered a podium to their name.

Alpha7 Esports has been dominating in their region since 2021. The firm has earned a name after performing consistently at both the national and international levels. They recently signed Squash and Magrelin to their lineup. Their superstar duo Revo and Carrilho need no introduction in the scene as they have been considered some of the best PUBG Mobile athletes worldwide.

Alpha7 Esports will now concentrate on the upcoming Super League Americas Spring, starting on May 22. The event will see the top 16 clubs from the region fight for the four slots in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024. The club will surely target to keep up their dominance in the event.

Alpha7 Esports recently attracted everyone's eyes after their mind-blowing start to the Global Open, the first international contest of the year. They had clinched three out of six matches on Day 1 but unfortunately faltered a bit in the second and third days. However, the organization went home with the first runner-up title.