"Always giving back": Fans laud Adin Ross for giving away $150,000 to community in the spirit of Thanksgiving

On November 23, 2023, an Adin Ross news account on X announced that the streamer had given away over $150,000 to his fans for Thanksgiving. Upon seeing the post, many netizens heaped praise on the Kick star for his generosity.

One user highlighted that Ross is always giving back to the community.

"W adin always giving back."

"What a good guy": Fans react as Adin Ross gives away $150,000 for Thanksgiving

Adin Ross is known for giving away hundreds and thousands of dollars to his fans and friends. On November 6, 2023, the streamer donated $100,000 to YouTuber Yousef 'Fousey' and told him that he didn't have to pay it back.

More recently, Ross sent $1000 to a fan who was gambling on Kick and watched them make $17,000 with that money.

User @Prizmel, who is a moderator of the Adin Loyals community group on X, posted proof of Ross' latest donation and confirmed that the Kick streamer had given away $150K+ in the past three days.

Another community moderator commented on the post and said it was a win for @Prizmel and Ross. Other fans simply commented 'W' under the post.

One user said that while the screenshot @Prizmel posted wasn't enough proof, they still believed him.

A user called @ssbupdatess commented that Ross was a good guy for giving away the money.

This user called Ross a GOAT for doing such a good deed.

According to this user, giving away the money is better than losing it.

One fan simply sent the streamer good wishes.

Apart from gambling on stream, Adin Ross plays a variety of games on his Kick channel and is getting back into GTA RP. He's also quite vocal about his opinions on other content creators and the controversies surrounding them.

Ross currently has a following of 811K on Kick.