Amazon Australia lists Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 at AUD $109.95 

One of the biggest games to be finally revealed in the PS5 Showcase Event was Hogwarts Legacy. It is an action RPG set in the Wizarding World that is set in the 1800s, long before the events of the Harry Potter books or movies.

The game is an immersive action RPG with an open-world structure where players have free reign throughout Hogwarts and other familiar locations such as Hogsmeade and others.

Hogwarts Legacy also seems to have a morality system that forces players to make decisions that will determine their path in the game. The game, now confirmed as Hogwarts Legacy, had been in the works for a long time and was leaked way earlier in its developmental cycle.

Since the initial leaks, the game has been one of the most highly anticipated titles amongst the gaming community and fans of Harry Potter alike.

Also Read: GTA 6 News: Take-Two resumes motion capture.

Amazon Australia lists Hogwarts Legacy for the PS5 at AUD 109.95

Amazon Australia

Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing in 2021 for Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The exact date for the release has not been confirmed yet. However, Amazon Australia recently listed the game's PS5 version on their site.

The game was priced at AUD 109.95, which directly converts to approximately USD 78. Fans were already pretty concerned regarding the pricing of next-gen titles being priced at $69.95 instead of the standard $59.95.

While prices differ across regions, it is now safe to assume that the next generation of games is about to get more expensive. This is one of the most worrying trends for players as gaming stands on the brink of becoming inaccessible to the masses.

Advertisement

Games such as Hogwarts Legacy are bound to sell well, given the Harry Potter and Wizarding World brand. Therefore, it makes financial sense for publishers and retailers to price the game higher than usual.

Also Read: PS5 game sizes officially revealed