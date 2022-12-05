Amazon Prime Gaming might finally come to India, allow PC players access to a series of titles

Amazon Prime Gaming has blessed gamers around the world with a solid monthly selection of games. However, it has been absent in a handful of countries, including India, in a way at least.

Now, it seems like the e-commerce giant might finally be making the push beyond phone games for Prime Gaming subscribers in India, according to recent events.

0xSkeptic @RishiAlwani #PCGaming #PrimeGaming #India Amazon India appears to be prepping for a Prime Gaming launch. Shows up in the Prime subscription section of the site but clicking through gives an error. Possibly work in progress. H/T @saruboss0812 Amazon India appears to be prepping for a Prime Gaming launch. Shows up in the Prime subscription section of the site but clicking through gives an error. Possibly work in progress. H/T @saruboss0812. #PCGaming #PrimeGaming #India https://t.co/4tKxwYLYbn

Keen-eyed users have spotted a brand new page with a statement proclaiming that PC games have finally arrived in the region. However, clicking on the banner led them to nowhere, suggesting that it might be a work-in-progress project.

What does this mean for Indian Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers?

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Here's a sneak peek at what's coming your way with December's free games with Prime! spr.ly/6013MCRnT Things are looking merry & bright next month!Here's a sneak peek at what's coming your way with December's free games with Prime! Things are looking merry & bright next month! 🎁 Here's a sneak peek at what's coming your way with December's free games with Prime! ➡️ spr.ly/6013MCRnT https://t.co/7wemmRzXxj

Amazon Prime Gaming for PC coming to India means nothing but good news in a nutshell. The full statement on the page reads:

"Prime Gaming is now in India. With Prime Gaming [included with your Prime membership] unlock instant access to tons of content for your favorite games and a rotating collecting of PC games... each and every month."

Unfortunately, the link does not seem to work yet. Clicking on it leads users back to the error screen that many are familiar with so far: "It looks like you're in an unsupported country." All due in good time, we hope.

Below this banner, one of the highlights can be seen reiterating the part that subscribers will receive codes for permanent copies of games.

So far, the service has provided access to some noteworthy PC games in other regions. These include Dead Space 2, Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and more. In fact, the latest lineup for members includes the acclaimed FPS Quake.

All of these titles are redeemable on digital storefronts like Steam as they are available via digital codes.

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Go ahead, grow that game library with these gems, including Quake (2021 Enhanced Edition), and many more. We're kicking off December right with some new free games!Go ahead, grow that game library with these gems, including Quake (2021 Enhanced Edition), and many more. spr.ly/6017MhlVf We're kicking off December right with some new free games! 🎉🎁Go ahead, grow that game library with these gems, including Quake (2021 Enhanced Edition), and many more. spr.ly/6017MhlVf https://t.co/RSL5CQSjji

While this perk is currently out of Indian gamers' reach, things are likely to change soon. While Amazon Prime Gaming is technically available for Indian players, it is exclusive to the smartphone gaming side of things.

Subscribers receive in-game rewards like consumables and cosmetics, for example. This change, if it comes to pass, will be far more significant and impactful as will bring Indian users on par with other regions.

While it is true that phone gaming has the upper hand in terms of popularity in India, this plan would make the subscription even more worthwhile for the growing PC gaming crowd.

It remains to be seen if this addition will cause Amazon to tweak the pricing of their current subscription model. With all that said, an official announcement might be due very soon.

