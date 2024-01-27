American Counter-Strike pro Cynic tragically passes away aged 23

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) player David "Cynic" Polster has passed away, and this unfortunate event was confirmed by his team BOSS' coach, Tommy “Axed” Ryan, on X. As of writing this article, there has been no public release about the cause of Cynic's death. The community mourns the loss of a talented player and a potential Tier 1 player who showcased his immense prowess in the regional North American (NA) scene.

Cynic had recently joined BOSS and started his journey on the professional ladder of CS2. The youngster, who began his career with RiFt Nation in early 2018, will be remembered for his contributions to the NA's esports scene as he moved to different teams to showcase his talent. Cynic’s passing is a huge loss and a shock to the entire CS community.

This article will highlight the tragic passing of Counter-Strike pro Cynic.

Team BOSS's AWPer Cynic passes away weeks after qualifying for American RMR

The passing of such a passionate player came as a shock to everyone in the community. After Axed, the head coach for BOSS, confirmed the news on the social media platform, the entire community huddled together and mourned for the young aspirant. The player’s former team, Nouns Esports, also posted their condolences to the family.

The posts spoke about his loving personality, which made him a true leader in competitive environments. His passion for being recognized as one of the best was an unmatched commitment and drove everyone around him to improve. He was a beloved member of Nouns, and this sudden news impacted the entire team.

Cynic joined BOSS on December 19, 2023, and played a few official matches that helped the team qualify for the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 American RMR. Fans and enthusiasts who regularly keep up with the scene shared their heartfelt condolences.

Players and teams like M80’s Swisher and Heroic also joined in the comments section to share their thoughts.

The player's father also commented on the posts. He thanked everyone for their kind words, stating that it helps to know he was appreciated in the community and how gaming was always about the journey for Cynic and not the destination.

Other popular professional teams also mourned this tragic event and showed their support for the talented young AWPer.

