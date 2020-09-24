Among Us 2 cancelled as devs choose to focus on first game

Among Us seemingly popped up out of nowhere to take the gaming world by storm. This only goes to prove that intuitive gameplay and a fun concept will always rise to the top, despite rudimentary graphics or the "AAA bells and whistles".

The developers, in a bid to ride this overwhelmingly positive momentum, announced that a sequel was already in the works, as Among Us 2 began to materialize.

Among Us is nothing short of a breakout success in gaming, as it has dominated streams all over the internet what with it being a popular game amongst streamers. Several broadcasters have reported that their best numbers have come as a result of playing this InnerSloth title.

While a sequel was announced about a month ago, recently, the devs, PuffBallsUnited, on their site's blog, wrote that Among Us 2 had been cancelled.

Also read: Amazon Australia lists Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 at AUD 109.95

Among Us 2 cancelled as dev choose to focus on first instalment

The devs voiced concerns regarding the outdated nature of the codebase of Among Us and how it needs a lot of improvement. Therefore, as a result, they felt that their efforts would be much more justified in improving the current game instead of focusing on a sequel.

"What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level."

The devs have also assured fans that the content initially planned for the sequel will now make its way into the original.

Advertisement

"We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1."

Read the full blog post here.

Also read: GTA Online: How to check server status