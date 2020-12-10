Among Us becomes most searched game of 2020, Valorant and Last of Us in top 5

The year 2020 is coming to an end and like every year, Google has released the list of most searched trends around the globe.

This year was unlike any other as the world was forced to stay indoors and away from people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown. While sitting at home, the internet was one of the few mediums of entertainment for people worldwide. Many turned to games to keep themselves engaged.

Most Searched Games of 2020

1) Among Us

Image via InnerSloth

Among Us, published by InnerSloth, was launched on 15th June 2018 by a three-person team. The game didn't perform very well initially, and couldn't even cross the four-digit mark for total installations.

The game became famous in August 2020 when popular creators started streaming it and after that, it blew up on the charts. It was also the most downloaded mobile game of Q3,2020.

2) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys

Fall Guys also released in August became an instant hit. The game draws inspiration from game shows like Takeshi's Castle, Wipeout, etc. It soared in popularity in mid-August.

3) Valorant

Valorant

Vaorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical FPS game developed and published by Riot Games. It was released on June 2, 2020. It saw peak popularity in the first week of April and in the last week of May.

4) Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact is an action RPG developed published by miHoYo. It includes a fantasy open-world environment and battle mechanics which use elemental powers. The game was released on 28th September for Windows, PS4, Android, and iOS. It saw peak popularity in the first week of October.

5) The Last of Us 2

Image via Naughty Dog

This action-adventure game released in June 2019 and saw its peak popularity in the last week of June. The Last of Us 2's story was set five years after the Last of Us. The game was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Apart from these five games, five others who made it to the most searched games of 2020 list are: