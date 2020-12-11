Among Us has new "secret things" planned for the game in December

Among Us is set to reveal its upcoming map as well as "even more secret things for December" at The Game Awards.
So far, Among Us has three maps. However, Innersloth had recently teased an image of a fourth map. Given that the new map will come with its own set of unique tasks and puzzles, it remains to be seen how much InnerSloth will actually reveal about the new map.
Another mystery that will be uncovered at the Game Awards is the "secret things" that Among Us will be getting in December. This announcement from Among Us has gotten the community so excited that many were willing to overlook typing errors in the announcement.
Here's what InnerSloth could reveal at the Game Awards.
Among Us "surprise" reveal at the Game Awards
Apart from the usual map details involving new tasks and puzzles, it is also expected that InnerSloth might reveal other details about the new map. These details might be crucial for gameplay and how players may have to adapt to the new map. It remains to be seen if the new map will have a holiday-themed appearance.
The release date for Among Us' new map is not yet known. The developers have also made it clear that the new map is currently still being worked on. However, the development team is trying their best to get the map ready as soon as possible.
What the exact secret reveals from Among Us at the Game Awards is not known. One thing that is for certain is that fans are extremely excited about the game's nomination at the Game Awards. Given that Among Us was first released in 2018 but only came became popular in 2020, it is a massive feat for an indie game to make it to the Game Awards.
With all being said and heard, it is safe to say that Among Us might just steal the show at the Game Awards tonight. However, the community has to wait until the Game Awards virtual ceremony begins to find out what Among Us has in store for the fans in December.