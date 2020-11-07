Official merchandise for Among Us will be available online in the next few days.

Despite its monumental, albeit delayed, success, Among Us still hasn’t had an official location to buy merchandise from. A few days ago, Innersloth announced that they’ve partnered with Dual Wield Studio to begin bringing official Among Us products to interested players.

Official merchandise to support the Among Us developers

This partnership will give players a way to support Innersloth as they continue developing the game that has now achieved many millions of players. Dual Wield Studio recently took to Twitter to provide eager fans with information about when and how they can get a hold of official merchandise.

Dual Wield Studio gave no absolute date for when it will be available, stating only that it should launch in a few days. The merchandise will feature designs from independent creators, as well as offer a path for unofficial products to be officially licensed and listed in the store.

They also announced that they would have to begin issuing takedown notices for unofficial and unlicensed products in order to maintain legal stewardship over the Among Us IP. Therefore, any creators who wish to continue selling Among Us themed products, or would like to become a partnered creator, will have to go through Dual Wield Studio.

2. Already applied for partnership?



We’ve had SO MANY fantastic artists apply to work in our partnership program to create officially-licensed fan merch.



There're a lot to go through, and we hope to respond to those by the end of Nov (newer ones will take more time!)



[3/5] — DUAL WIELD STUDIO (@dualwieldstudio) November 5, 2020

4. Thank you!



We’ve got big plans for Among Us merch and we can't wait to have you along for the ride.



Both Innersloth & Dual Wield are tiny teams (DW is 2 people!) and we all want to do right and create quality items you'll love. More info soon! :)



[5/5] — DUAL WIELD STUDIO (@dualwieldstudio) November 5, 2020

The state of fan creations in Among Us

The current state of intellectual property laws makes the prospect of having fan creations stifled as a result of this licensing deal. However, it is not nearly as worrisome as it seems.

Any creator who is not profiting from the sale of goods that evoke the Among Us IP will still be able to create what they want. Handmade plushies, crewmate fan-art, and even high quality fan films, will all be possible without a license so long as the creators do not attempt to sell what they make.

For creators who are able to make a large amount of Among Us inspired products, the licensing programing can actually help them reach a wider audience. Unfortunately, they did not post the exact details regarding how the licensing agreement works for independent creators.

Nevertheless, for creators interested in getting involved in making official products for Among Us, reach out at merch@innersloth.com.