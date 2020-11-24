Among Us patch details, bug fixes, and more

Among Us has seen a plethora of patches since it attained incredible heights of popularity recently.

Community manager Victoria has provided some new information on recent developments concerning the game. Some pending issues were present that the developers at InnerSloth needed to address before progressing with adding more content to the game. That's what they've done in the patch notes.

Among Us patch notes

🗒️ Patch Notes 🗒️



• Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS

• Busy!

• Peek at the map (which you've prob already seen)

• Busy busy busy 💦

• Merch store has launched!!



All updates and fixes here: https://t.co/uoOIEZioID pic.twitter.com/q4TVwA5yzC — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 24, 2020

In their last devlog, Victoria highlighted the balance changes about to come into the game. The comms sabotage hides the task arrows, and the red light on comms after sabotage doesn't respond to the correct position almost immediately.

A few bugs on Polus, like the flinging camera issue, the admin table's inaccurate position, and players being able to reach the panels through the walls, have been addressed in the patch. The temperature mini-game on Polus has received a fixed for iOS. The engine exploit, and softlock issues have also been addressed in Among Us.

Victoria also had news on a few more features that the developers were working on for Among Us. The community has been asking for an account feature for a while now, and the devs have responded. They've been working on it for a while, and it should be released shortly.

Once the account features get added, moderation, banning, and tracking of hackers will become more straightforward than it is right now.

Advertisement

Languages also happen to be a thing that the developers are working on so that the game can be enjoyed anywhere in the world. But accounts hold a higher priority.

Also read: Does Among Us support cross-platform play?

The issue of ads have also been fixed in-game. All ads have been removed for a while now, but they may be added later on.

The official Among Us Twitter handle provided the community with a sneak peek of the new map about to appear in the game.

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀



Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.



Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

That's all that the devlog had to say about the fixes and future updates, but users can stay tuned for more amazing news on Among Us.