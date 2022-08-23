"An actual cooking stream"- Sykkuno promises a cooking stream if he fails to get 5 stars on PlateUp!

In his most recent stream, Thomas "Sykkuno" made a comical promise by claiming that he would conduct a real-life cooking stream if he, along with fellow streamers Noah "Foolish Gamers," Miyoung "Kkatamina," and Nick "Sapnap," failed to achieve the 5-star target on the newly released game, PlateUp!

Speaking to his chat, the 31-year-old revealed that if his group failed to achieve the set target, they would band together to make an IRL cooking video:

"An actual cooking stream."

Sykkuno hints at possible IRL video with notable streamers

PlateUp! is a restaurant management game that has both solo and co-op modes. Users are tasked with carrying out chores that are typically associated with eateries. The goal is to expand the business and receive the highest ratings from in-game customers.

Sykkuno first played the game in a stream uploaded yesterday with the aforementioned streamers. The game is rather simple, with tasks ranging from washing plates to delivering orders.

Although it took some time for the group to sync up, they soon found solid footing, and the session turned out to be smoother than expected, with each streamer keeping track of their objectives.

(Timestamp: 1:58)

Sykkuno revealed:

"I have one concern...I feel like we're too good at the game now. I was talking to Foolish about it yesterday. When we played with... it was me, Foolish, Sap, and Miyoung. It felt a little too easy, guys. I don't know. Maybe we're too good at it."

Thomas then decided to create a self-imposed challenge to up the stakes:

"I have a different idea. We're gonna throw in a challenge today, is my plan. If we don't get five stars like cooking today with this group, we're going to do an actual cooking stream in real life."

Sykkuno did manage to get a 5-star rating in the game while playing with Natsumiii, Kkatamina, and xCocoBars. However, fans in the chat were eager to see an IRL cooking stream anyway.

Fans react to the streamer's PlateUp! challenge

Fans shared their responses to the comical self-imposed challenge and were eager to watch an IRL collab. Here are some of the comments that were made under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to the streamer's promise (Image via Sykkey daily/YouTube)

It remains to be seen if the group does end up making an IRL stream despite receiving a 5-star rating in the game. Fans enjoyed the PlateUp! stream, and many felt that it was a refreshing change of pace from the usual fast-paced games.

