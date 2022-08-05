“Love how well Rae knows him” - Fans react as Valkyrae snaps at Sykkuno for leaking more secret information

In a rather interesting turn of events, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" finally had enough of Sykkuno's horrible secret-keeping ability, and hilariously told him to stop spoiling upcoming surprises.

During their collaborative broadcast on August 2, 2022, the Among Us streamer went on to reveal that fellow streamer and friend Leslie was going to have a secret birthday party.

As expected, as soon as the clip was made public, it went insanely viral on the internet, with many sharing their enjoyment of the duo arguing. All in all, it seems like the friendship between Valkyrae and Sykkuno has won the hearts of their millions of fans.

"Love how well Rae knows him.” - YouTube user, Darren Ireland

Sykkuno leaks another upcoming surprise during livestream

The hilarious interaction started when Sykkuno blatantly revealed that Fuslie was going to have a birthday party, which was supposed to be a surprise event for the streamer. To make everything even more comical, the GTA RP streamer started talking about LiluPichu's concert, which appeared to be yet another leak at the moment.

(Timestamp 2:31:10)

Blatantly revealing the birthday bash secret during the livestream, Sykkuno tried to explain that he had to return to LA to help Leslie with her "thing."

"What about Leslie's thing, right? So, Leslie asked me to come help her for a thing..."

The reveal took Valkyrae by surprise as she pretended not to know about the party for the sake of keeping it a secret. However, Sykkuno did not pick up on that and further added fuel to the fire:

"Wait, aren't you part of Leslie's thing too? Leslie's secret birthday bash, remember?"

After being probed, the online personality responded by saying:

"You can't say that secret live. It doesn't work like that. It doesn't work like that."

Trying not to let out harsh cuss words, the online personality couldn't help herself and described Sykkuno as:

"You're a poo-poo-pee-pee-bu*t-bu*t brain. Why are you doing this?"

To put it simply, the situation took place after the streamers made an absurd bet. Although the damage was already done, Sykkuno further went on to defend his leak, saying that Leslie's birthday was no secret in the first place.

The comment made Rae even more furious and admonished him for leaking such sensitive information on the livestream in front of thousands of viewers.

Social media reacts to Sykkuno and Valkyrae's hilarious interaction during livestream

Having been housemates and close friends for years at this point, the duo have shared some incredibly heartwarming moments during the livestream, including appearing as twins in the popular Tribe Nine anime series and Sykkuno supporting Valkyrae during her controversies.

So, it's no surprise that the recent bittersweet interaction between the two during Sykkuno's recent broadcast sent fans into a frenzy. Several commenters just laughed off the situation, saying that Valkyrae had leaked more secretive events than Sykkuno and that the two clearly share an amazing bond.

Sharing a wide spectrum of responses from viewers, here's what fans had to say regarding the viral clip:

Fans reaction (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

Highlighting that the whole point of throwing Fuslie a secret birthday bash was to keep it a secret so that they could surprise her with a heartwarming gesture, fans were seen spaming the livestream chat box with "LOL."

Fans reaction (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

With Sykkuno returning to Los Angeles in just two weeks, we can certainly expect more great moments like this in the very near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far