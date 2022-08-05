“It must have been Leslie” - Valkyrae blames Fuslie for leaking Peter Park's addition to 100 Thieves roster 

During a recent broadcast, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" blamed fellow streamer Fuslie for leaking Peter Park's recent 100 Thieves news to viewers.

On August 03, 2022, Peter Park announced his new venture with a flashy Marvel-ous video inspired by the widely popular Hollywood movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. As one can already imagine, the announcement evoked a plethora of reactions from viewers, many of whom claimed that they already had some hints about the news.

Discussing the same, the two streaming giants, Valkyrae and Peter Park, dove deeper into the topic in an attempt to find the culprit who possibly leaked the news beforehand.

"It must have been Leslie."

Valkyrae blames Fuslie for leaking Peter Park's recent announcement

American Twitch star Peter Park recently joined popular esports organization 100 Thieves as their newest member, much to the delight of his viewers and fans. However, with special announcements comes an enormous responsibility to keep it as discrete as possible and hype it up later on.

That's precisely why content creators and streamers had gone out of their way to make sure that their upcoming project was as far as possible from possible leaks.

In a clip extracted from Peter Park's August 4, broadcast, the 100 Thieves newest member can be seen indulging in a rather interesting discussion regarding his most recent move to the esports organization with Valkyrae.

The exciting conversation started with Rae congratulating him on his new venture and revealing how she didn't leak anything beforehand. She screamed:

"Congrats. We all didn't leak it. let's go."

To which Peter immediately pinpointed that someone from the 100 Thieves YouTube channel leaked it somehow and it's not her so she didn't have to worry about:

"You didn't leak it the YouTube team on 100 Thieves did, don't worry."

After being probed, Valkyrae responded by saying:

"I mean technically you leaked it."

To which Peter replied:

"Well, how did I leak it?"

Valkyrae instantly snapped back, asking how everyone already knew about the joining:

"Why did everyone know? Why did every know already? Because you filmed many videos with us before the announcement?"

Clarifying why it wasn't the videos that leaked the announcement beforehand, Peter lamented:

"I flimed many videos but dude you need to see some of the comments that the YouTube video team made on their YouTube. Like they straight up said, 'I mean if we were to announce Peter Park joining the 100 team, you might want to keep an eye out next week.'"

Confused, Valkyrae responded by asking:

"How does everyone know?"

Comically acting out the entire scenario, Peter explained how he managed to save himself from viewer question bombs during the livestream due to the previous comment from 100 Thieves YouTube account:

"I don't f**king know. Whoever managing their YouTube straightup f**king said that. Meanwhile I am on stream be like, 'clueless, I don't know what they are talking about, like what could they put the possibility. I don't know like that's news to me.'"

But what piqued viewers' interest the most was how Valkyrae was quick to blame her for leaking the information beforehand.

"It must have been Leslie. Leslieee."

Social media reacts to the wild accusation

As expected, the clip instantly went viral, eliciting quite a few responses from viewers regarding the interesting discussion and the ultime accusations that followed it. The majority of viewers can be seen sticking up for Fuslie, explaining how the the main spoiler was his constant appearance in 100 Thieves short videos on YouTube and not that one particular comment.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Since its advent, 100 Thieves has emerged as a premier gaming and content creator organization boasting some of the most well-known faces in the streaming landscape.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far