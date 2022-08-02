"Why are you doing this?" - Valkyrae left bemused at Sykkuno's inability to keep a secret

Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" engaged in playful banter yet again after the latter accused the California-born YouTuber of easily spilling the secrets. As a joke, he made a bet on livestream with her: if Valkyrae got more kills in the next round of Valorant, he would fly back to Los Angeles.

Thomas is expected to be back in Los Angeles to live with fellow content creator Valkyrae, hence the bet was not much of a game-changer. Sykkuno then went on to leak Fuslie's secret birthday plans, which further bemused Valkyrae. She exclaimed:

"Why are you doing this?"

Valkyrae berates Sykkuno for leaking Fuslie's secret birthday party

After making an absurd bet with Valkyrae, Sykkuno went on to leak confidential information regarding the birthday plans of fellow streamer Fuslie. Speaking to the American streamer, he said:

"What about Leslie's thing?"

A confused Valkyrae responded by asking:

"Her thing?"

Thomas replied by adding:

"Wait, aren't you part of Leslie's thing too?"

After being probed by Valkyrae to reveal what the "thing" was, he whispered:

"Leslie's secret birthday bash, remember?"

Valkyrae responded by saying:

"You can't say that and say it's secret live, it doesn't work like that..."

Thomas went on to defend his words by justifying that Leslie's birthday was no secret to begin with. This left the group more confused as the "Queen of Gaming" responded by describing the 31-year-old as a:

"You're such a poo poo leaky b*tt b*tt brain, why are you doing this?"

To make matters even more comical, Tarik, who was in the lobby, pointed out that Thomas had himself leaked information about him coming back to LA to live with his co-streamers.

The 31-year-old streamer then went on to talk about LilyPichu's concert, which momentarily appeared to be another leak. However, Valkyrae put everyone's mind at ease by saying that it had already been announced, to which Sykkuno added that the tickets had sold out as well.

Fans react to the duo's comical interaction

It's no secret that a comical moment occurs whenever the two are together in a stream. Viewers shared their comments regarding the entire comical conversation. Here are some of the comments that were made under the YouTube clip:

Although Sykkuno pretty much confirmed that he would be moving back with Valkyrae in August, his stay is not expected to be a full-time one.

