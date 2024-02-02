"Andrew Tate is launching a crypto scamcoin": Coffeezilla calls out Andrew Tate for his recent post about starting  cryptocurrency

YouTuber and online sleuth Stephen Findeisen, better known as Coffeezilla, has called out Andrew Tate after the controversial internet personality talked about launching his own cryptocurrency in a recent post on X. Coffeezilla, known for busting online scams, was one of the foremost people to criticize Logan Paul for the CryptoZoo controversy. It seems like he has now set his eyes on a new target.

Reposting an old X post from Tate, the YouTuber insinuated that the Romanian national was a hypocrite for getting into crypto after bashing it last year. His post has started gaining a lot of traction and is captioned:

"Andrew Tate is launching a crypto scamcoin. Last year: "I DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH ANY CRYPTO... I don't need to rob my fans""

The post calling out the former kickboxer (Image via @coffeebreak_YT/X)

Readers should note that Tate has removed his post from X, presumably due to the backlash.

"Top G - The G stands for crypto": Andrew Tate announced potential cryptocurrency in now-deleted post

Over the last couple of years, Andrew Tate has garnered a lot of notoriety online due to his contentious views on women and society.

Recently, Tate put out a post on X suggesting that he would be down to launch a cryptocurrency by backing it with $100 million of his own money. He even stated that members of his exclusive University program would get discounts if they wanted to buy in early. The now-deleted post reads:

"If I launch a coin and back it with 100m of my own money and never sell. Then I'll let university.com members get in early at a discount and then because I;m the most famous man alive, I'll promote it everywhere let you all make money. You have to call me 'Top G- The G stands for crypto' every single time you tweet at me. 50K retweets and it's a deal."

The post received around a million views by the time it was removed.

The now-deleted post (Image via @cobratate/X)

Coffeezilla, however, pointed out that only last year, Tate had tweeted about never associating himself with cryptocurrency.

It is unclear whether Andrew Tate will go further with his cryptocurrency plan, but the fact that he has removed the post about it could mean he changed his mind due to public backlash or for some other reason.