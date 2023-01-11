Andrew Tate reportedly loses appeal, Romanian court upholds 30-day arrest

According to reports, the Romanian court has rejected controversial internet personalities Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan's appeal. Furthermore, reports suggest that prosecutors may seek to extend their detention period from the initial 30 days to 180 days.

For those out of the loop, Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with two other individuals, were arrested on December 29 for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, sexual assault, and coercion. Since then, reports have also revealed that the authorities have seized many of the Tates' assets, such as their cars and a mansion.

A spokesperson for the Romanian anti-organization crime agency DIICOT revealed earlier today that the court had denied their appeal seeking a release.

Andrew Tate's appeal rejected, Twitter account shares a cryptic message

Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two other women charged with the aforementioned crimes, could see their detention get extended to as many as 180 days after the Romanian court rescinded their appeal for a release.

The group was initially taken into custody on December 29 following severe charges and detained in an area north of Bucharest.

Authorities can now demand that Andrew Tate, his brother, and the two Romanian citizens detained as part of the same inquiry into criminal organizations, human trafficking, and rape be given additional time in custody.

Following the rejection of the appeal, Andrew Tate's Twitter account, which has over 4.5 million followers, made a rather obscure post. Referring to the prophet Mohammad, he wrote:

“When Allah said ‘I test only those I love.’ I took the pain like it was an honour - Abu Hurayrah.”

The four accused, including the Tate brothers, arrived at court in Romania earlier today. The 36-year-old was also seen carrying an English rendition of the Quran in his hands. Following his appeal hearing, Eugen Vidineac, Tate's defense lawyer, stated:

“The court has to decide. We hope for a positive solution for our clients.”

How the internet reacted to the latest development in the story

Fans took to social media to give their take on the latest reports of Tate's appeal getting rejected by the Romanian court. While his fans have kept their faith in the "Matrix" narrative, others were less sympathetic to his case. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Yaz W @YazW13 when Andrew tate himself said a father being in a child’s life consistently is actually detrimental to the child and that’s a mothers role @Phil_Lewis_ The fact his defence tried to say “they both have children in Romania they should be released to care for them”when Andrew tate himself said a father being in a child’s life consistently is actually detrimental to the child and that’s a mothers role @Phil_Lewis_ The fact his defence tried to say “they both have children in Romania they should be released to care for them” 😂 when Andrew tate himself said a father being in a child’s life consistently is actually detrimental to the child and that’s a mothers role

🖤🤎🖤🤎 @JonnyTheRuss @Phil_Lewis_ So hilarious how so many big influencers wrongly reported that this guy was released. @Phil_Lewis_ So hilarious how so many big influencers wrongly reported that this guy was released.

Reacting to the news, popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi stated:

Despite rumors of his release, the Tate brothers and the two other individuals remain firmly in police custody until further investigations are made.

