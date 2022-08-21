Andrew Tate’s academy Hustler’s University affiliated marketing program has shut down

The affiliated marketing program from Andrew Tate's money-making academy, Hustler University, has been shut down following Meta's ban. Essentially, Hustler's University is a pyramid scheme or a network of separate discord servers, a process by which its students can earn a commission for each new member that signs up for the course using existing members' links.

On August 20, 2022, just a day after Andrew Tate's ban from the top social media platforms - Instagram and Facebook (or Meta) - Hustler's University shut down its affiliated program stating that it has no future.

This means the monetary incentive for students to bring others into the program has been removed. Now, it only offers six basic programs - Crypto, Stocks, Freelancing, Copywriting, E-commerce, and Amazon FBA.

Andrew Tate's Hustler's University takes down affiliated marketing program

The news comes just a month after Stripe (the payment platform used by students) shut down its digital processing platform for the academy. Other than this, the academy has also seen a drastic decline in its membership as it currently sits at just 109k students compared to the 127k members the university boasted just two weeks ago.

The decline also directly hints towards the downfall of Tate's popularity in the market after getting slapped with a ban on Instagram and Facebook. That's not all, the recent uptick in TikTok's policy has also removed several of Tate's most controversial clips from the platform, majorly discouraging users from being active members of the academy.

More about Hustler's University and its affiliated marketing scheme

Andrew Tate has been the talk of the town for the past couple of months due to his misogynistic, anti-women takes. Evidently, his current skyrocketing popularity can be attributed to his recent appearances on popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross' livestream, the man responsible for introducing Tate to Twitch in the first place.

Other than this, the popular personality also blatantly shows off his luxurious lifestyle and can often be seen bragging about the amount of money he owns through his multiple different business ventures, one of which is the widely popular Hustler's University.

For a monthly fee of $50, the Hustler's University, like any other standard school, offers multiple courses for students to choose from, offering them the oppourtunity to earn tens of thousands of dollars a month through it.

Other than this, the University also offered an affiliated marketing scheme, basically a pyramid scheme that allowed existing students to earn impressive commissions by recruiting new members using their link.

For $50 dollars, students can choose their preferred discord server. Each discord server has its own specialization with dedicated professors, hand-picked by Tate to ensure a smooth flow of university work. More interestingly, though, the professors are also supposed to be multi-millionarioe themselves.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan