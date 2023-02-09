Andrew Tate’s Twitter account claims innocence as controversial personality remains in custody

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate's Twitter account made a challenging claim yesterday, February 8, stating that he had done "nothing wrong" and was falsely accused.

For those out of the loop, Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other individuals, has been under police custody in Romania for the past month or so. The group's charges stem from their alleged involvement in human trafficking and s*xual assault.

Initially, the four accused were supposed to be under custody for 30 days. However, upon the recommendation of the prosecution, it was announced that they would be detained for 30 more days. Discounting the official charges, Andrew's Twitter account posted the following yesterday:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate If you want to damage a man who has done nothing wrong,



Slander a man with accusations of heinous crimes.



Damage his reputation before he can prove himself innocent. If you want to damage a man who has done nothing wrong,Slander a man with accusations of heinous crimes.Damage his reputation before he can prove himself innocent.

Andrew Tate remains adamant about his innocence as investigations continue

Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two of their alleged accomplices were detained in late December 2022 for their supposed involvement in human trafficking and r*pe. An official spokesperson said the following in relation to the case:

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create p*rnographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) also declared on their official website that the Tate brothers had coerced women into producing p*rnographic material and "s*xually exploited" them.

Surprisingly, Andrew Tate has been quite active on his socials since his trial. To be clear, his Twitter account has been posting regularly, but it is unclear whether it is actually him operating it or his team.

Aside from claiming his innocence yesterday, he also discussed his experience of facing the tremors of the earthquake that took place on January 7 in regions around Turkey and Syria separately. He posted:

"I felt the earthquake last night, One of the scariest things about jail. Is the concept of an earthquake or a fire, because you cannot run."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I felt the earthquake last night,



One of the scariest things about jail.



Is the concept of an earthquake or a fire, because you cannot run.



In a life-or-death situation



I am not sure my Shotokan would puncture the steel doors in time I felt the earthquake last night,One of the scariest things about jail.Is the concept of an earthquake or a fire, because you cannot run.In a life-or-death situationI am not sure my Shotokan would puncture the steel doors in time

Internet reacts to Tate's claims

Despite being controversial, Andrew Tate remains among the most popular individuals on social media, with millions of patrons to show for it. His latest tweet naturally garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

HustleTenets @hustletenets



You’re defined by what you do today. @Cobratate Your future is the result of your daily actions.You’re defined by what you do today. @Cobratate Your future is the result of your daily actions.You’re defined by what you do today. https://t.co/5OHAyKzk0O

Recently, Andrew lost a bid to end his 30-day detention. To read more about the charges made against him and the rest of the alleged perpetrators, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes