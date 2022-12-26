Andrew Tate trolls Jake Paul and KSI in latest tweet, leaves fans in splits

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has a habit of making tweets, and his latest one, aimed at KSI and Jake Paul, has gone viral. It gained millions of views within an hour of being posted.

Tate and Paul have been at each other's throats for quite some time now. Their "negotiations" clip, hinting at a possible clash between them, went viral last month. Fans are eager to see the two go toe-to-toe in the ring.

Andrew Tate's recent tweet was a reply to a short clip posted by Jake that showed The Problem Child mock-boxing an adult toy. The former kickboxer's funny tweet, captioned "Jake finally fought KSI," clearly resonated with many since the reply has garnered about 60K likes in the last hour.

The tweet in question (Image via Twitter)

"This is not a good look for him": Twitter reacts as Andrew Tate takes dig at Jake Paul

Tate has had many public disputes with boxing and sporting personalities, such as Jake's brother Logan Paul. Only a couple of days ago, he made the news for calling the older Paul a clown on his podcast. Moreover, his beef with TrueGeordie upset a lot of people after the latter's offensive remarks involving Islam drew criticism from the community.

Andrew Tate has been consistently dunking on the Paul brothers, even revealing that Logan took sponsorship deals that he had rejected. A clip of him clashing with Jake Paul at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji match in Dubai was widely circulated last month on social media. In it, the American boxer can be seen facing off against the British-American billionaire.

Tate's recent comment on Jake Paul's video garnered a lot of positive attention from his fans. The top comment by Twitter user MartyParty noted that having such a contraption in the house is "not a good look" for the American influence cum boxer.

MartyParty @martypartymusic @Cobratate This is not a good look for him. Who has that in their crib? @Cobratate This is not a good look for him. Who has that in their crib?

Others started referring to Tate's matrix metaphors talk in their bid to troll the clip.

Some outright dunked on Jake, while others were appreciative of the banter.

HypeManAlex @HypeManAlex @Cobratate Ngl this was a good one @Cobratate Ngl this was a good one 😂

Many posted memes to make light of the situation.

It is still unclear whether the Tate vs. Jake fight will happen at all because of the former's statements on a recent livestream with Adin Ross. Admitting that he quite likes Jake, the outspoken personality seemed to think that there was a good chance that the fight might not happen.

Poll : 0 votes