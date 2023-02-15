Andrew Tate writes cryptic tweet, saying his "enemies" might "kill" him

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's Twitter account made yet another cryptic post after claiming his life may be in danger.
For those unaware, the former kickboxer is presently in Romanian custody after being charged with several transgressive allegations, including human trafficking and sexual harassment. Aside from Andrew, his brother Tristan and two other Romanian individuals have also been alleged to have conspired in such activities.
Yesterday, however, Andrew Tate's official Twitter account (@Cobratate) tweeted that he would either be killed or set free to step into society again. He wrote:
"There are two possible futures of the universe. One, they kill me. Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution."
Andrew Tate speaks about obscure choice, says he's preparing himself for "mortal combat"
As stated earlier, Andrew Tate's Twitter account is a catalog of obscure and theatrical remarks. Much of what is usually posted on his account remains up for debate and scrutiny. His latest tweet, however, takes things to what may be a question of legality.
Like any other country, the Romanian prison is curated to protect and detain the inmates. Although Andrew Tate is yet to be pronounced guilty of the charges, the controversial online personality remains in police custody.
Regardless of the heinous individuals that may lurk and the suggested corruption of the Romanian authorities, as propounded by Andrew himself, a secret encounter may be a far-fetched idea.
What the internet said
Being among the most controversial figures around the globe means that anything Andrew posts attracts a lot of reactions and comments. Here are some of the relevant ones under the tweet:
How long will Andrew Tate be in custody?
After being initially detained in the last week of 2022, the 36-year-old lost his appeal against a second extension of his detention. This means that the kickboxer, along with the other three suspects, is expected to stay for the better part of the month (February 27) before having the opportunity to receive bail.
Andrew, meanwhile, remains adamant that he, along with his alleged accomplices, is innocent. In a recent tweet, he stated that he was detained for his "influence on the world." He wrote:
"My case is not criminal, it's political. It's not about justice or fairness. It's about attacking my influence on the world."
Aside from being detained, Andrew has also seen his assets (mansion and cars) seized by the authorities. To read more about the story, click here.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki