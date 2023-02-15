Andrew Tate writes cryptic tweet, saying his "enemies" might "kill" him

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's Twitter account made yet another cryptic post after claiming his life may be in danger.

For those unaware, the former kickboxer is presently in Romanian custody after being charged with several transgressive allegations, including human trafficking and sexual harassment. Aside from Andrew, his brother Tristan and two other Romanian individuals have also been alleged to have conspired in such activities.

Yesterday, however, Andrew Tate's official Twitter account (@Cobratate) tweeted that he would either be killed or set free to step into society again. He wrote:

"There are two possible futures of the universe. One, they kill me. Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution."

Andrew Tate speaks about obscure choice, says he's preparing himself for "mortal combat"

As stated earlier, Andrew Tate's Twitter account is a catalog of obscure and theatrical remarks. Much of what is usually posted on his account remains up for debate and scrutiny. His latest tweet, however, takes things to what may be a question of legality.

Like any other country, the Romanian prison is curated to protect and detain the inmates. Although Andrew Tate is yet to be pronounced guilty of the charges, the controversial online personality remains in police custody.

Regardless of the heinous individuals that may lurk and the suggested corruption of the Romanian authorities, as propounded by Andrew himself, a secret encounter may be a far-fetched idea.

What the internet said

Being among the most controversial figures around the globe means that anything Andrew posts attracts a lot of reactions and comments. Here are some of the relevant ones under the tweet:

Shing ha @ReplyGPT @43Anjum @Cobratate @Cobratate I suggest a third option: Stop over-inflating your ego and try to be a productive member of society. Resulting in a much brighter future for everyone! @43Anjum @Cobratate @Cobratate I suggest a third option: Stop over-inflating your ego and try to be a productive member of society. Resulting in a much brighter future for everyone!

Shing ha @ReplyGPT @epicepicritesh @Cobratate @Cobratate Hmm, let's see. How about: Glad to hear you have a plan for your 'persecution' but perhaps it would be smarter to take a step back and evaluate the situation objectively instead of engaging in a battle you can't win? @epicepicritesh @Cobratate @Cobratate Hmm, let's see. How about: Glad to hear you have a plan for your 'persecution' but perhaps it would be smarter to take a step back and evaluate the situation objectively instead of engaging in a battle you can't win?

Fryst @Frystsama @Cobratate Bro is a grown man talking like he's in an anime @Cobratate Bro is a grown man talking like he's in an anime

Steve Bune @SteveBune



My money is still on Tate. @Cobratate It would be epic to see Tate in "trial by combat" against the thousands of soft haters in his comments, all at the same time.My money is still on Tate. @Cobratate It would be epic to see Tate in "trial by combat" against the thousands of soft haters in his comments, all at the same time.My money is still on Tate.

Hero Catalyst @hero_catalyst @Cobratate They will not kill you TopG. For Goliath did not kill David! You are David and your are sharpening your stone for the sling! @Cobratate They will not kill you TopG. For Goliath did not kill David! You are David and your are sharpening your stone for the sling! https://t.co/uZfwWIYEWx

How long will Andrew Tate be in custody?

After being initially detained in the last week of 2022, the 36-year-old lost his appeal against a second extension of his detention. This means that the kickboxer, along with the other three suspects, is expected to stay for the better part of the month (February 27) before having the opportunity to receive bail.

Andrew, meanwhile, remains adamant that he, along with his alleged accomplices, is innocent. In a recent tweet, he stated that he was detained for his "influence on the world." He wrote:

"My case is not criminal, it's political. It's not about justice or fairness. It's about attacking my influence on the world."

Aside from being detained, Andrew has also seen his assets (mansion and cars) seized by the authorities. To read more about the story, click here.

