Animal Crossing x LEGO crossover release date, skins, and more

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo officially revealed a collaboration between Animal Crossing and LEGO. This was showcased in a video posted by the Super Mario company's official social media account. In other words, players can expect to get their hands on LEGO merchandise and other goodies featuring iconic characters from the Japanese gaming giant's beloved life-sim franchise.

But what really can the demographics of either brand look forward to? Let's find out.

The new Animal Crossing x LEGO trailer showcases fan-favorite characters from the franchise

The LEGO x Animal Crossing trailer depicts a bunch of recognizable series characters in their shiny, brick renditions huddled together across a meadow with trees. Familiar skins include Tom Nook, Isabelle, Marshal, and more. Their union makes way for a package tied to a balloon floating away in the sky - just like mystery gifts can be found randomly floating about in the games.

This transitions to a logo revealing the LEGO x Animal Crossing branding. But what does this really mean? Looking at past trends, it most certainly pertains to mini-figurine kits. In simple terms, players will be able to build figurines of their beloved characters and other props using real-world LEGO sets themed after the franchise.

When does this set release?

Unfortunately, no release date has been provided yet, and players will need to wait for official details to find out more. Conversely, there have already been leaks about this. A few months ago, VGC reported that Animal Crossing will be getting a collaboration.

There are different sets, each varying in price and number of pieces:

Set 77046: $14.99 (includes 170 pieces)

Set 77047: $19.99 (includes 164 pieces)

Set 77048: $29.99 (includes 233 pieces)

Set 77049: $39.99 (includes 389 pieces)

Set 77050: $74.99 (includes 535 pieces)

The possible release date has been leaked too. These sets will apparently be available for the public to get in March 2024. Assuming this is legitimate, players will be waiting a while. So it does make sense why no concrete release date has been provided yet as this was just a teaser.

Also, some fans may be wondering if this could pave the way for a LEGO video game based on the series. While an intriguing thought, it is unlikely to happen. Nintendo is no stranger to LEGO collaborations as we have already seen the Mushroom Kingdom reimagined in all its plastic glory with the Super Mario sets.

Given how popular that has been, and how Animal Crossing is a household name thanks to the massive sales of the Nintendo Switch entry, it is no surprise that this was next in line for a LEGO collaboration.