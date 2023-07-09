5 best upcoming life sims like Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch in 2023

The beloved life sim Animal Crossing New Horizons continues to garner much attention to this day. The 2020 game from Nintendo was the perfect getaway for quarantined gamers. Now, three years later, many players continue to revisit the serene islands for much-needed comfort. This is thanks to the game's evergreen design and annual events that keep things fresh. But not everyone may feel that way.

For some, the magic may have begun to wear thin. As such, many gamers may look for something similar yet different. This article will discuss five upcoming Nintendo Switch games similar to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Palia, Roots of Pacha, and three more upcoming Nintendo Switch life sims to look forward to in 2023

1) Palia

Developed by Singularity 6 Corporation, Palia is an adventure like no other life sim. Unlike other games on this list, this game is an MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) title. Players will set up the home of their dreams and live an idyllic life while farming, cooking, and fishing. In addition to unique NPCs, players can enjoy the experience with friends.

Players can even band together to create a bustling community that lives and works together if they wish. But there's more. Those looking for a grand adventure can have their itch scratched with a vast open world beyond the town's confines. Discover ruins and relics that help unearth the world's mysteries. Players may dive into Palia as a free-to-play experience, whether solo or co-op.

Palia arrives on Nintendo Switch sometime in the holiday of 2023.

2) Roots of Pacha

Roots of Pacha is a unique life sim experience in the stone age era. After settling down on promised fertile land, grow your community into something greater. This is done by farming, crafting, hunting, and more to keep everyone fed and happy. Explore the wilderness to discover various animals that can be tamed and domesticated.

The progression can be surprisingly deep too. Players will learn to craft tools and items, from basic pickaxes to beautiful pottery. To top it off, a cast of colorful characters is awaiting introduction. Interact with them, indulge in leisurely activities, and perhaps even romance them in this unique life sim.

Roots of Pacha is slated for release on Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

3) FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time

A successor to the underrated Nintendo 3DS life sim game is almost here. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time makes its home console debut on the Nintendo Switch as a grand adventure. Explore an abandoned island to meet a girl with time travel abilities. She allows players to go back in time to the then-thriving civilization and learn more about the past.

Based on that knowledge, build the new island as desired. From terraforming to home decoration, there are many ways to personalize it. Players can also switch roles like Cook and Paladin to engage in various scenarios. The latter will be critical against powerful foes in action RPG combat.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will come to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

4) Rune Factory 3 Special

Rune Factory @RuneFactory



Find Love

⚔️ Explore Dungeons

Cultivate Crops

⚖️ Restore the Balance Between Two Worlds



Sow the seeds of your new life on Micah is back with a fresh coat of golden wool in #RuneFactory 3 Special!Find Love⚔️ Explore DungeonsCultivate Crops⚖️ Restore the Balance Between Two WorldsSow the seeds of your new life on #Switch and #PC on September 5, 2023! Micah is back with a fresh coat of golden wool in #RuneFactory 3 Special! 🐑💖 Find Love ⚔️ Explore Dungeons🌾 Cultivate Crops⚖️ Restore the Balance Between Two WorldsSow the seeds of your new life on #Switch and #PC on September 5, 2023! https://t.co/BqKoZZa1hF

Considered one of the best entries in publisher Marvelous's cult-classic life sim series, Rune Factory 3 is ready to be overhauled. Rune Factory 3 Special is an enhanced remaster of the underrated Nintendo DS game from 2009. As a half-monster and half-human, control Micah on a familiar fantasy adventure. Interact with townsfolk, battle monsters, and indulge in relaxing activities like farming and fishing.

But this rendition is more than a rehash. The Newlywed Mode adds new adventures post the marriage sequences. Meanwhile, Another Episode features fully-voiced picture stories to check out. Lastly, the new Hell difficulty mode ups the ante for returning veteran players.

Rune Factory 3 Special arrives on Nintendo Switch on September 3, 2023.

5) Fae Farm

What would happen if Animal Crossing was combined with a dungeon crawler? The answer is Fae Farm. This upcoming life sim from Phoenix Labss is a curious magical journey. Explore the lands of Azoria by learning magic and incorporating it into every facet of life.

From character and house customization to farming and taming pets, there is much to do and see. If players seek adventure, there are dungeons with varied monsters to tackle. With co-op play for three other players available, the wonders of Azoria beckon new adventurers.

Fae Farm releases on Nintendo Switch on September 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes