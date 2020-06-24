Apex Legends coming to mobiles in 2020: All we know so far

Apex Legends is one of the most successful games in the battle royale genre, and has a dedicated player base on PC and console.

EA and Respawn have finally confirmed a release date the game on the smartphone platform.

Apex Legends coming to mobile in Fall 2020

Respawn Entertainment's foray into the battle royale genre came in the form of Apex Legends, released last year with little to no marketing and promotion from them or EA.

The game was a surprise to many, and a pleasant one at that. Apex Legends is a fast-paced BR game that emphasises on and encourages team play. Each squad of three members each gets to pick from 13 current Legends, each with unique skills and abilities.

Similar to games like Overwatch, and more recently Valorant, the different characters picked by a squad change the dynamics of a match completely. Therefore, finding a good combination for your squad is of the highest importance in Apex Legends.

Other games in the same genre, such as PUBG and Fortnite, are a huge presence in the mobile market, and bringing Apex Legends to smartphones has also been a subject of debate. EA had also remained tight-lipped about the same, until recently.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson yesterday finally talked about bringing Apex Legends to mobile platforms via a soft launch in 2020. This is great news for fans who may already be playing the game on consoles as well as PCs.

This is also great news for mobile gaming enthusiasts in general. Games like PUBG Mobile have dominated the mobile gaming market since its release, and Fortnite has a major presence as well, so another option could be a good thing.

Coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/nac6dtXTkK — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 18, 2020

A Fall 2020 release date has been confirmed by Respawn and EA for Apex Legends' mobile version. Given the game's success on both console and PC, this is sure to be a hit with fans of mobile gaming as well.

It's faster-paced take on the battle royale genre was received extremely well by fans, and the lore and stories behind the Apex Legends (set in the Titanfall universe) is also a great element of the game that is appreciated by fans.

A fall release date could mean sometime in late September or early October.